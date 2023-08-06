Xolo Q1000 Opus Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

XOLO Q1000 Opus XOLO Q1000 Opus is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,549 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1000 Opus from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1000 Opus now with free delivery.