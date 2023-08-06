 Xolo Q1000 Opus Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
XOLO Q1000 Opus

XOLO Q1000 Opus is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,549 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1000 Opus from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1000 Opus now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹6,549
4 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
0.3 MP
2000 mAh
Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Xolo Q1000 Opus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2000 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 526 Hours(3G) / Up to 700 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 18 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 18 Hours(2G)
  • 2000 mAh
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 143.3 mm
  • White
  • 72.9 mm
  • 8.95 mm
Display
  • 196 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • LCD
  • 65.93 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 480 x 854 pixels
General
  • XOLO
  • XOLO Q1000 Opus
  • November 29, 2013 (Official)
  • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.8 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 1 GB
  • 32 bit
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Broadcom BCM23550
  • Broadcom VideoCore IV
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 4 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xolo Q1000 Opus FAQs

What is the price of the Xolo Q1000 Opus in India?

Xolo Q1000 Opus price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM23550; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q1000 Opus?

How many colors are available in Xolo Q1000 Opus?

How long does the Xolo Q1000 Opus last?

What is the Xolo Q1000 Opus Battery Capacity?

Is Xolo Q1000 Opus Waterproof?

View More

    Xolo Q1000 Opus