 Xolo Q520s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Q520s

    XOLO Q520s is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,372 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1820 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q520s from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q520s now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24473/heroimage/xolo-q520s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24473/images/Design/xolo-q520s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24473/images/Design/xolo-q520s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24473/images/Design/xolo-q520s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,372
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1820 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Xolo Q520s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1820 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 19 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1820 mAh
    • Up to 527 Hours(3G) / Up to 610 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 19 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 527 Hours(3G) / Up to 610 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • Silver
    • 9.7 mm
    • 123 mm
    • 63.8 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 57.98 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOLO
    • January 6, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Q520s
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo Q520s