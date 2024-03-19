Apple Ipad 10.2 2020 Wifi 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple IPad 10.2 2020 WiFi 128GB
(3 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Silver, Gold, Space Gray
The starting price for the Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi 128GB in India is Rs. 37,900. This is the Apple iPad 10 2 2020 WiFi 128GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.