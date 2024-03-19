Apple Ipad Mini 6 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple Ipad Mini 6 Summary

Apple iPad Mini 6 was launched on September 14, 2021. The iPad is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic Hexa-core processor and the Apple GPU (5-core) GPU. Apple iPad Mini 6 runs iPadOS 15 and has 4 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 64 GB and 256 GB. Apple iPad Mini 6 Price: The Apple iPad Mini 6 with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and 64GB storage was listed at Rs. 49900 in India. Apple iPad Mini 6 Display: The Apple iPad Mini 6 tablet features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1488 x 2266 pixels. Scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating protect the screen, which has a wide colour range and true tone. Apple iPad Mini 6 Performance and Storage: The Apple iPad Mini 6 is powered by an Apple GPU (5-core) and Apple A15 Bionic Hexa-core processor. Measuring 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm, the tablet weighs 293 grams. Two internal storage options are available: 64 GB and 256 GB. It has 4 GB of RAM. Apple iPad Mini 6 Operating System: The Apple iPad Mini 6 currently runs on the iPadOS 17. Apple iPad Mini 6 Camera and Connectivity Options: Apple iPad Mini 6 boasts a 12 MP (wide) camera on the back, and a single 12 MP (ultrawide) camera on the front. The device comes equipped with sensors like fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer, and Siri natural language commands and dictation.