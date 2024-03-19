 Apple Ipad Mini 6 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Mini 6

Apple iPad Mini 6 is a iPadOS v15 tablet, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with Hexa Core (2.93 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard) Processor and 4 GB RAM.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹43,990
8.3 inches (21.08 cm)
Hexa Core (2.93 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)
iPadOS v15
4 GB
293 grams
12 MP
₹48,399 3% OFF
Buy Now

Apple Ipad Mini 6 Summary

Apple iPad Mini 6 was launched on September 14, 2021. The iPad is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic Hexa-core processor and the Apple GPU (5-core) GPU. Apple iPad Mini 6 runs iPadOS 15 and has 4 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 64 GB and 256 GB.

Apple iPad Mini 6 Price:

The Apple iPad Mini 6 with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and 64GB storage was listed at Rs. 49900 in India.

Apple iPad Mini 6 Display:

The Apple iPad Mini 6 tablet features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1488 x 2266 pixels. Scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating protect the screen, which has a wide colour range and true tone.

Apple iPad Mini 6 Performance and Storage:

The Apple iPad Mini 6 is powered by an Apple GPU (5-core) and Apple A15 Bionic Hexa-core processor. Measuring 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm, the tablet weighs 293 grams. Two internal storage options are available: 64 GB and 256 GB. It has 4 GB of RAM.

Apple iPad Mini 6 Operating System:

The Apple iPad Mini 6 currently runs on the iPadOS 17.

Apple iPad Mini 6 Camera and Connectivity Options:

Apple iPad Mini 6 boasts a 12 MP (wide) camera on the back, and a single 12 MP (ultrawide) camera on the front. The device comes equipped with sensors like fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer, and Siri natural language commands and dictation.

Apple iPad Mini 6 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 6 in India is Rs. 43,990.

3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
₹49,900 ₹48,399
Buy Now
Out of Stock
3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Starlight
₹49,900 ₹48,399
Buy Now
3% off

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Purple
₹49,900 ₹48,399
Buy Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink
₹49,900
Buy Now

Apple Ipad Mini 6 Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.3" (21.08 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Height

    195.4 mm

  • Thickness

    6.3 mm

  • Width

    134.8 mm

  • Colours

    Pink, Starlight, Purple, Space Grey

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Weight

    293 grams

  • Screen Resolution

    1488 x 2266 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    8.3 inches (21.08 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    327 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    77.57 %

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v15

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Model

    iPad Mini 6

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    September 24, 2021 (Official)

  • Also Known As

    Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation), Apple iPad Mini 2021

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AAX, AAX+, AC3, EAC3, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (2.93 GHz, Dual core, Avalanche + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Blizzard)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple A15 Bionic

  • Camera

    12 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Games

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    No

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Apple Ipad Mini 6 FAQs

How much storage does the iPad Mini 6 have?

The Apple iPad Mini 6 comes in two storage options: 64GB and 256GB.

What kind of display is on the iPad Mini 6?

It boasts an 8.3-inch 2266x1488 Liquid Retina display that is taller and somewhat thinner than prior versions while keeping a pixel density of 326 PPI.

Does the iPad Mini 6 have a bright screen?

For the iPad Mini 6, Apple promises a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

