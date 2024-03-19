Apple Ipad Mini 6 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
The starting price for the Apple iPad Mini 6 in India is Rs. 43,990. At Amazon, the Apple iPad Mini 6 can be purchased for Rs. 48,399. This is the Apple iPad Mini 6 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.