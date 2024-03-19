 Apple Ipad Ultra Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Ultra

Apple iPad Ultra is a iPadOS v16 tablet, speculated price is Rs 126,900 in India with Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core) Processor and 16 GB RAM.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AppleIPadUltra_Capacity_12500mAh
AppleIPadUltra_RAM_16GB
AppleIPadUltra_ScreenSize_16.0inches(40.64cm)
Key Specs
₹126,900 (speculated)
16.0 inches (40.64 cm)
Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core)
iPadOS v16
16 GB
12 MP
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple iPad Ultra Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Ultra in India is Rs. 126,900.  This is the Apple iPad Ultra base model with 16 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Apple IPad Ultra

(16 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured
Apple Ipad Ultra Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    12500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Pixel Density

    257 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    2234 x 3456 pixels

  • Screen Size

    16.0 inches (40.64 cm)

  • Model

    iPad Ultra

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Launch Date

    September 11, 2024 (Unofficial)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v16

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Sim Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.49 GHz, Quad core + 2.4 GHz, Quad core)

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Ten-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple M2

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Apple iPad Ultra News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

    Apple Ipad Ultra