Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 108,999 in India with Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 11200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹108,999
14.6 inches (37.08 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Android v12
11200 mAh
12 GB
726 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in India is Rs. 108,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Graphite. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Graphite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Full Specifications

  • Battery

    11200 mAh

  • Display

    14.6" (37.08 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W: 100 % in 82 minutes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    11200 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length) 12 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle (120° field-of-view) Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Width

    208.6 mm

  • Thickness

    5.5 mm

  • Colours

    Graphite

  • Height

    326.4 mm

  • Weight

    726 grams

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    90.46 %

  • Pixel Density

    239 ppi

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Screen Size

    14.6 inches (37.08 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1848 x 2960 pixels

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Launch Date

    February 22, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 730

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

  • Camera

    13 MP + 6 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 219 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra