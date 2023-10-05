 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 122,999 in India with Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 11200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹122,999
14.6 inches (37.08 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Android v12
11200 mAh
12 GB
728 grams
₹122,999 11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G in India is Rs. 122,999.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G can be purchased for Rs. 122,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Graphite. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5g Full Specifications

  • Battery

    11200 mAh

  • Display

    14.6" (37.08 cm)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 63 Hours(4G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    11200 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W: 100 % in 82 minutes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Talktime

    Up to 63 Hours(4G)

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length) 12 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle (120° field-of-view) Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Colours

    Graphite

  • Width

    208.6 mm

  • Height

    326.4 mm

  • Thickness

    5.5 mm

  • Weight

    728 grams

  • Pixel Density

    239 ppi

  • Screen Size

    14.6 inches (37.08 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1848 x 2960 pixels

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    90.46 %

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Launch Date

    February 22, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 730

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

  • Camera

    13 MP + 6 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 219 GB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
