Apple Ipad Pro 11 Wifi 512gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 11″
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi 512GB in India is Rs. 123,081. At Amazon, the Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi 512GB can be purchased for Rs. 108,900. This is the Apple iPad Pro 11 WiFi 512GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver and Space Grey. ...Read More Read Less
