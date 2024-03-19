 Apple Macbook Pro Mr932hn/a Ultrabook (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos High Sierra/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AppleMacBookProMR932HN/AUltrabook(CoreI78thGen/16GB/256GBSSD/macOSHighSierra/4GB)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
AppleMacBookProMR932HN/AUltrabook(CoreI78thGen/16GB/256GBSSD/macOSHighSierra/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
AppleMacBookProMR932HN/AUltrabook(CoreI78thGen/16GB/256GBSSD/macOSHighSierra/4GB)_DisplaySize_15.4Inches(39.12cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P129586/heroimage/-129586-v1-large-1.jpg_AppleMacBookProMR932HN/AUltrabook(CoreI78thGen/16GB/256GBSSD/macOSHighSierra/4GB)_3

Apple MacBook Pro MR932HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro MR932HN A Ultrabook is a macOS High Sierra laptop, available price is Rs 187,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro MR932HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro MR932HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Space Grey
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro MR932HN/A Ultrabook (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS High Sierra/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Apple MacBook Pro MR932HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 187,990.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey. The status of Apple MacBook Pro MR932HN A Ultrabook is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check
26% OFF

Asus ROG Strix SCAR II GL504GV ES019T Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Gun Metal
₹139,990 ₹189,990
Buy Now
Apple Macbook Pro Mr932hn A Ultrabook Asus Rog Strix Scar Ii Gl504gv Es019t Laptop
43% OFF

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QR HQ222TS Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Eclipse Grey
₹86,990 ₹152,990
Buy Now
Apple Macbook Pro Mr932hn A Ultrabook Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qr Hq222ts Laptop

HP Spectre x360 14 eu0556TU 9T8K6PA Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Slate Blue Aluminum
₹167,990
Check Details
Apple Macbook Pro Mr932hn A Ultrabook Hp Spectre X360 14 Eu0556tu 9t8k6pa Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK193HN A Ultrabook
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Space Grey
₹236,990
Check Details
Apple Macbook Pro Mr932hn A Ultrabook Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mk193hn A Ultrabook
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.4 Inches

Operating System

macOS High Sierra

SSD Capacity

256 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8750H

Apple Macbook Pro Mr932hn/a Ultrabook (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos High Sierra/4 Gb) Latest Update

Apple Macbook Pro Mr932hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
6
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    83.6 W AC Adapter

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Display Size

    15.4 Inches (39.12 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    221 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1800 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Diagonal IPS LED Retina Backlit Display

  • Weight

    1.83 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

  • Colour

    Space Grey

  • Operating System

    macOS High Sierra

  • Model

    MR932HN/A

  • Thickness

    15.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Three Microphones

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers with High Dynamic Range

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Sales Package

    MacBook Pro, Power Adapter, USB-C Charge Cable, User Manual & Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Graphic Processor

    Radeon Pro 555X

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Other Controls

    Touchbar

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities, Enables Force clicks, Accelerators, Pressure-sensitive drawing, Multi-Touch gestures

  • Keyboard

    Full-size keyboard with 64 (U.S.) or 65 (ISO) keys including 4 arrow keys

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    4

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Apple Laptop   /   Apple MacBook Pro MR932HN A Ultrabook

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Apple Laptop   /   Apple MacBook Pro MR932HN A Ultrabook

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Apple Macbook Pro Mr932hn A Ultrabook
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender