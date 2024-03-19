 Asus Padfone Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Tablet
Asus PadFone

Asus PadFone is a Android v3 tablet, available price is Rs 64,999 in India with Dual core, 1 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus PadFone from HT Tech. Buy Asus PadFone now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AsusPadFone_Capacity_1520mAh
AsusPadFone_RAM_1GB
AsusPadFone_ScreenSize_4.3inches(10.92cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P10324/heroimage/asus-padfone-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AsusPadFone_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P10324/heroimage/asus-padfone-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AsusPadFone_4
Key Specs
₹64,999
4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
Dual core, 1 GHz
Android v3
1 GB
129 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Asus PadFone Price in India

The starting price for the Asus PadFone in India is Rs. 64,999.  This is the Asus PadFone base model with 1 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus PadFone

(1 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Asus PadFone Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹58,999
Check Details
Asus Padfone Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹72,999 ₹81,999
Buy Now
Asus Padfone Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5g
Apple iPad Mini 7
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹64,990
Check Details
Asus Padfone Apple Ipad Mini 7
Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi 512GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹72,990
Check Details
Asus Padfone Apple Ipad Pro 10 5 2017 Wifi 512gb

Asus Padfone Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    1520 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Standby time

    Up to 360(3G) / Up to 370(2G)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 15.66(2G)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Smile detection

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    1.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1280x720

  • Height

    128 mm

  • Weight

    129 grams

  • Width

    65.4 mm

  • Thickness

    9.20 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    256 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    60.85 %

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    4.3 inches (10.92 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    540 x 960 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Asus

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v3

  • Model

    PadFone

  • Launch Date

    June 12, 2012

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 1

    3G Speed: HSPA GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Graphics

    Adreno 225

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1 GHz

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Asus PadFone News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Asus Padfone