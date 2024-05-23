Apple Ipad Air 11 2024 Price in India(23 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple iPad Air 11″
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight
The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 11 2024 in India is Rs. 59,900. At Amazon, the Apple iPad Air 11 2024 can be purchased for Rs. 59,900. This is the Apple iPad Air 11 2024 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.