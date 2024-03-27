Evaluating Hyundai Exter Price in India Against the Rising Tata Tiago

The Indian automobile market has seen some fierce competition emerging in the micro-SUV segment over the past couple of years. With urban buyers increasingly demanding compact yet feature-rich utility vehicles that are easy to manoeuvre in stop-go city traffic, automakers have been lining up new offerings in this hotly contested space.

Two of the newest entrants competing for dominance are the Hyundai Exter and the venerable Tata Tiago, both of which have hit the market within the last year. Although they differ in body style – one is an SUV and the other a hatchback – they are competing for the same set of customers looking for an affordable, practicality-focused ride.

In this blog, we evaluate the Exter against the Tiago based on key factors like pricing, specifications, features, performance and driving experience to see which one provides more bang for the buck.

Hyundai Exter Price and Models

Let's begin with examining the Hyundai Exter's pricing structure. The Hyundai Exter price in India starts with the base petrol-manual variant priced at Rs. 7.39 lakhs in Delhi. Moving up, the mid-spec diesel-manual variant is tagged at Rs. 8.65 lakhs. The range-topping diesel-automatic variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 11.28 lakhs.

In terms of fuel options, the Exter is available only with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or the same motor modified for factory-fitted CNG. The manual petrol variant is offered from Rs. 7.39 lakhs while the automatic transmission petrol version has a starting price of Rs. 9.32 lakhs. Meanwhile, the CNG manual variants are priced between Rs. 9.50 lakhs and Rs. 10.31 lakhs.

Tata Tiago Price and Models

Shifting our focus to the Tata Tiago, its price range kicks off with the entry-level XE petrol-manual variant priced at Rs. 5.96 lakhs in Delhi. The range-topping XZ+ CNG automatic variant will set you back by Rs. 9.08 lakhs.

Like the Exter, the Tiago also comes solely with a 1.2-liter Revotron three-cylinder petrol engine. The manual transmission-equipped petrol variants are available from Rs. 5.80 lakhs, while the AMT variants start from Rs. 7.46 lakhs. The CNG-powered Tiago variants fall in the price bracket of Rs. 7.17 lakhs to Rs. 9.08 lakhs.

At the lower end of each model's price spectrum, the Tiago's sub-Rs. 6 lakh starting price brings it a definite advantage over the Exter's roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh higher starting point. However, the Exter establishes itself as equally good value by offering automatic transmission and factory-fitted CNG options.

Design, Features and Interiors

Both the Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago aim to blend compact size with feature-packed practicality to appeal to urban families. In terms of exterior design philosophy, the Exter goes for an SUV-inspired boxier and rugged look, while the Tiago sports a sleeker and more modern European hatchback take.

The Exter's squared-off wheel arches, roof rails and prominent skid plates project a sense of go-anywhere ability despite its compact dimensions. Its airy cabin feels roomy, particularly for rear passengers, thanks to features like a sliding armrest, adjustable rear headrests and dual-tone theme. The Tiago, meanwhile, relies on sharp character lines and distinct projector headlamps for a sporty aesthetic. Its interior also impresses with ergonomic layouts and a premium feel that belies its affordable price tag.

Both models offer comprehensive feature lists for the price, including touchscreens, digital instrument displays, steering-mounted controls and more. Top variants even boast connected car tech, reversing cameras and automatic climate control. The Exter possibly nudges ahead here by offering extra goodies like electric sunroofs, cooled gloveboxes and paddle shifters on higher-end versions.

Performance and Efficiency

Under the hood, both models utilise around 83bhp to 85bhp, 1.2-litre petrol engine with similar outputs. On paper, neither car particularly impresses from a power perspective for the outright fun factor. However, in the urban scenario they are designed for, the engines perform adequately. Both also offer 5-speed manual and automatic (AMT) transmission choices to suit driver preferences.

In terms of efficiency, the Exter and Tiago post comparable fuel economy figures of 18-19kmpl from their petrol mills according to ARAI tests. The Exter also provides the additional green option of factory-fitted CNG with a claimed figure of 27.1km/kg. This gives it an edge for owners focusing on low running costs over the long run.

Ride and handling characteristics also strike a decent balance of comfort and control in daily situations, with the Tiago perhaps exhibiting marginally sharper reflexes thanks to its hatchback chassis setup. Still, outright driver enjoyment remains secondary to practical priorities for both models' target customer bases.

Safety and Practicality

Safety technology has seen the most important evolution on the Tiago, earning it a maximum 4-star Global NCAP safety rating despite its affordable segment. It gets dual frontal airbags and ABS as standard, along with features like vehicle stability control. The Exter covers the basics well, too, with 6 airbags and electronic aids, but lags the Tiago's overall independent crash test validations.

In terms of day-to-day usability, the Tiago gets a 242-litre boot against the Exter's 391L capacity. Both provide ample luggage hauling abilities by sub-4m SUV/hatchback standards. Other practical attributes like moderate ground clearance and turning circles also remain well-matched.

Conclusion

After a thorough technical evaluation, it is clear that both the Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago have a lot to offer Indian car buyers on tighter budgets. They succeed in their goals of delivering compact yet feature-packed urban mobility solutions. Though the Tiago steals points for its outstanding safety credentials and lower entry price point, the Exter makes up strong ground with its premium feel, roomier cabin, added green drivetrain option and slight spec sheet edge in the mid-range grades.

