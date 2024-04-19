Exter vs Altroz - Comparing Prices and Features of People's Favorite Micro SUV and Hatchback

If you are looking for compact hatchbacks that give smooth rides, Tata and Hyundai are two of the greatest choices. The unique exterior and the rich features make the Hyundai Exter a strong contender in terms of the best hatchbacks. On the other hand, we have Tata Altroz. For the folks who adore a sporty appearance in a car, this one's for you. In addition to the sporty look, it also comes with a classy premium interior.

However, the real question is, how do you choose between these two? While the selection depends on one person to another, we have laid out the comparison between these two so you can have better clarity.

Engine

The Hyundai Exter comes equipped with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Even in terms of power, it doesn't disappoint, as it is 83 bhp. In addition to that, you can rest assured of a smooth performance in challenging traffic situations. And all thanks to its 114 Nm of torque. It enables you to easily start the engine right after you stop at a red light.

If you are an individual who wants to make an eco-friendly choice with their purchase, you may consider buying the CNG version. This variant has high power, coming at 69 bhp, along with 95 Nm torque.

With Tata Altroz, you surely have a few options. The popular choice is the 1.2-litre petrol engine that is non-turbocharged. Additionally, you may either go for the petrol version or the 1.5-litre diesel variant.

The best thing here is that each of the variants comes with a responsive and smooth manual transmission. In addition to that, there is an automatic six-speed gearbox with a dual-clutch that comes with a non-turbo petrol engine.

Performance

Because of the efficient petrol engine, the Hyundai Exter is a comparatively practical choice for regular rides. From decent handling to supple suspension, the car makes sure it rides smoothly even on bumpy roads. While it lacks a tad on the utmost sporty look, the car surely makes up for it with its refined engine that may efficiently power through busy roads and highways regularly.

If you compare Altroz price with its performance, you will be impressed. The petrol variant's power output is seamlessly smooth. It is due to the quick-shifting DCT automatic transmission that enhances the driving experience. On the contrary, the diesel engine features a strong mid-range boost. Due to its smooth changes of gear, the manual transmission also stands out.

Safety

Hyundai Exter values safety as a top priority, providing peace of mind for drivers. The vehicle is equipped with six strategically placed airbags. The D6 airbags guarantee optimal protection in case of an accident.

It also comes with child safety locks and a door alarm warning system. Moreover, it includes an anti-lock braking system and electronic brake-force distribution.

Now, let's talk about the safety of the Altroz. It comes with dual airbags to protect both the driver and passengers. The vehicle also has an engine immobiliser to prevent theft. Moreover, the child safety locks provide protection to young passengers.

With an anti-lock braking system and electronic brake force distribution, the Altroz offers greater stability on the road. The door alarm warning further emphasises Tata's dedication to keeping their vehicles safe.

Appearance

If you are looking for a car that has a boxy aesthetic that adds to its flair, the Hyundai Exter is the one you should go with. The sleek design of it provides the feel of a traditional SUV. From featuring elegant alloy wheels that are diamond cut to the bold black body, the car in itself is an example of innovation that meets convenience.

At the rear, you will be able to notice the tail lights that are H-shaped. There is also a connected black strip. In addition to that, there are a stylish antenna and sturdy skid plate

The front design of the Tata Altroz is truly attention-grabbing. The crisp front grille seamlessly mixes with the sleek headlamps. The front bumper looks stunning with LED DRLs and fog lamps.

Don't overlook the bonnet, with its sharp creases giving off a sporty feel. As we move to the side profile, the Altroz maintains its sporty appeal. Take note of the black window lines and stylish dual-tone alloy wheels. Even the door handles on the C-pillar, and the sharp shoulder line contribute to the overall sporty aesthetics.

With the Hyundai Exter, you are promised a fun ride. This is because of the great audio systems and spacious touchscreens. Additionally, it supports a seamless connection with smartphones.

On the contrary, the Tata Altroz covers all your infotainment needs perfectly with its glorious touchscreen functionalities. Additionally, the immersive audio experience will make all your road trips fun.

Comfort and Convenience

The heated set and the climate regulation feature ensure a comfortable ride in a Hyundai Exter. Innovation is the key with this mode as it offers keyless entry.

From an efficient cargo area to adjustable seating, the Tata Altroz acts as the biggest example of efficiency and convenience.

Pricing

The on-road price of the Hyundai Exter base model is ₹7 lakh in Delhi. The price of the top variant can go as high as ₹11.28 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Tata Altroz price range starts at ₹7.17 lakh. The price of the top variant can reach ₹12.43 lakh.

Ending Note

It is true that selecting one from a couple of the best cars is not an easy task. However, the key here is to understand your requirements first for a hatchback. With that sorted out, the comparison that we have given you will help you make the right decision.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.