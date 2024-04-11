 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 11: Tips and Tricks to survive in game till end | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 11: Tips and Tricks to survive in game till end

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 11: Want to win the game with style? Check out the Free Fire tips and tricks for survival.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 10:33 IST
Garena Free Fire
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 11.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 11: Battle Royale games like Free Fire are all about having smart gaming skills to spot and eliminate enemies. While the game is quite intense and thrilling, a player must stay vigilant about their surroundings and make their next move accordingly. Additionally, the next important thing in such games is survival. This will allow players to last longer in the game and it also may land you towards victory. Therefore, check out these tips and tricks to survive till the end of the game.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 11: Tips and Tricks to survive longer

  • The first thing a player should do is collect all their loot at the very beginning of the game. This way they will have plenty of time to move to different locations and spot enemies.
  • During a gunfight, make sure to find a location with higher grounds as it will give a greater chance of spotting and eliminating the enemy right away. You just need to have great aiming skills. 

  • If you are seeking survival then do not indulge in fights which may get you killed. You must analyse what would be the right time to engage in a fight and when to avoid it. 

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 11

A6S3D8F5G2H9J4K1

Q3W6E9R2T5Y8U1I4

Z3X6C9V2B5N8M1K4

G9J6K3L2P7O4I1U8

H1J4K7L2P5O8I3U6

A4S1D8F5G2H9J6K3

G4S7D2F5G8H1J6K9

Q2W5E8T3S6U9I4O7

Z5X8C1V6B9N4M7K2

A3S6D9F2G5H8J1K4

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 11: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To grab rewards and redeem codes, log in to your Free Fire account on the mobile app. Also, avoid using guest accounts when redeeming codes.

Step 2: Open the official Free Fire Redemption website. Do not click on any other website as they could infect your device.

Step 3: When you reach the home page, login by using Google, Facebook, VK, and other accounts. 

Step 4: Once you are logged in, you will be directed to the page where you can write the 12-digit redeem code

Step 5: Now simply, tap 'OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 10:33 IST
