Icon
Home Gaming News Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming

Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming

Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct is set to take place on January 18, and it will offer viewers a chance to get a glimpse of the upcoming Indiana Jones game trailer, alongside other Xbox titles that are in development.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2024, 14:26 IST
Icon
Best features of Xbox Game Pass in 2023 that will boost gaming experience
Microsoft Xbox
1/6 If you want to get your hands on a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, know that there are some lesser-known benefits that come with the membership.  (HT Tech)
Microsoft Xbox
2/6 Partner games: You can access EA Play across console, cloud and PC, as well as our recently launched partnership with Riot Games such as member-exclusive content for League of Legends, Valorant, and other Riot titles with the Ultimate subscription. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/6 Day one access: You can also access new games from Xbox Game Studios as well as franchises from Bethesda Softworks, indie games and more on day one including upcoming hits like Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends  (Microsoft)
image caption
4/6 Smart TV support: You can connect your Bluetooth controller and play directly through the Xbox App without a console while connecting it either with Samsung 2021 or Samsung 2022 Smart TVs.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/6 Exclusive content and perks: For your favourite games such as Minecraft, Apex Legends, MultiVersus updates and DLCs are available at no extra cost.   (Microsoft)
Microsoft Xbox
6/6 Lifestyle and entertainment options: Need a break from gaming? The Game Pass Ultimate also offers plenty of lifestyle and entertainment perks and member-only benefits like 3-month free trials of Apple TV+ or Calm Premium.   (Xbox)
Microsoft Xbox
icon View all Images
MachineGames will provide a look at the upcoming Indiana Jones game trailer at the Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct later this month. (Unsplash)

Microsoft Xbox is kicking off 2024 with a bang. The Washington-based tech giant has announced the first Xbox Developer Direct of 2024 and it is scheduled for January 18. The event will offer die-hard Xbox fans a great opportunity to get an inside look into the games that are currently in development for the Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Game Pass. It will include a highly anticipated look at the upcoming Indiana Jones game trailer, among other offerings. Check out what's planned.

Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct

In an Xbox Wire post, Microsoft announced that it will be hosting the first Xbox Developer Direct of 2024 on January 18 at 12:00 PM PT/3:00 PM ET/1:30 AM IST. The showcase will offer fans a look into some of the highly anticipated games coming to Xbox soon. Check out all the games that will be showcased.

1. Indiana Jones game

The Indiana Jones game is being developed by MachineGames, the studio behind the popular Wolfenstein series. It puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist. According to Microsoft, the Xbox Developer Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game's setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, and additional details. The first trailer of the game will also premiere.

2. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The Senua's Saga: Hellblade II team will speak to the ambition and meticulous care involved in creating Senua's journey of survival, and offer insights into the game's development.

3. Avowed

Obsidian will also host its first deep dive into its next game, Avowed. It is a fantasy action RPG, set in the fantastical, vibrant Living Lands. Viewers will get a chance to learn about Obsidian's expertise in building worlds with deep themes, and dynamic gameplay.

4. Ara: History Untold

Oxide Games, developers behind titles such as Civilization V, will unveil exclusive new gameplay and share more details about the inspiration, key features, and road ahead for their upcoming historical grand strategy game.

Also, read these top stories today:

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials. Dive in and see what it just did here.

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 14:26 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 XT14 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how close it will get.
Apollo group asteroid to buzz Earth, says NASA; Check speed, size, and other details
10 January 2024
Asteroid 2024 AS1 and Asteroid 2023 XN13 belong to the Apollo group of asteroids, says NASA. Check other details.
Two asteroids set to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size, and other details
09 January 2024
NASA as a Private US lunar lander suffered a technical malfunction. Check details here.
Setback for NASA as Private US lunar lander facing failure after 'critical loss' of fuel
09 January 2024
A solar storm could be sparked due to 3 sunspots hurling out solar flares towards Earth, NASA SDO revealed.
Solar storm alert! NASA says 3 sunspots could hurl out M-class solar flares
08 January 2024
Asteroid 2002 AY1 belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEA), as per NASA.
Potentially Hazardous asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check details
08 January 2024
Japan's XRISM mission, in partnership with NASA and ESA, unveils mesmerising X-ray glimpses of the cosmos.
NASA, JAXA XRISM mission unveils cosmic secrets with mesmerising X-ray imagery
06 January 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon