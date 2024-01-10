Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming

Microsoft Xbox is kicking off 2024 with a bang. The Washington-based tech giant has announced the first Xbox Developer Direct of 2024 and it is scheduled for January 18. The event will offer die-hard Xbox fans a great opportunity to get an inside look into the games that are currently in development for the Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Game Pass. It will include a highly anticipated look at the upcoming Indiana Jones game trailer, among other offerings. Check out what's planned.

Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct

In an Xbox Wire post, Microsoft announced that it will be hosting the first Xbox Developer Direct of 2024 on January 18 at 12:00 PM PT/3:00 PM ET/1:30 AM IST. The showcase will offer fans a look into some of the highly anticipated games coming to Xbox soon. Check out all the games that will be showcased.

1. Indiana Jones game

The Indiana Jones game is being developed by MachineGames, the studio behind the popular Wolfenstein series. It puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist. According to Microsoft, the Xbox Developer Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game's setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, and additional details. The first trailer of the game will also premiere.

2. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The Senua's Saga: Hellblade II team will speak to the ambition and meticulous care involved in creating Senua's journey of survival, and offer insights into the game's development.

3. Avowed

Obsidian will also host its first deep dive into its next game, Avowed. It is a fantasy action RPG, set in the fantastical, vibrant Living Lands. Viewers will get a chance to learn about Obsidian's expertise in building worlds with deep themes, and dynamic gameplay.

4. Ara: History Untold

Oxide Games, developers behind titles such as Civilization V, will unveil exclusive new gameplay and share more details about the inspiration, key features, and road ahead for their upcoming historical grand strategy game.

Also, read these top stories today:

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials. Dive in and see what it just did here.

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!