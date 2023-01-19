 Gionee Pioneer P3s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee Pioneer P3S

    Gionee Pioneer P3S

    Gionee Pioneer P3S is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,249 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Pioneer P3S from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Pioneer P3S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26484/heroimage/gionee-pioneer-p3s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,249
    16 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,249
    16 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee Pioneer P3s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 22.5 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 22.5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G) / Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G) / Up to 240 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • Gold, Grey, Red, White
    • 133 mm
    • 67.4 mm
    • 11.2 mm
    • 161 grams
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 62.13 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 218 ppi
    • TFT
    • Yes
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • Gionee
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • October 9, 2015 (Official)
    • Pioneer P3S
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Amigo UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 10.4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee Pioneer P3s FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Pioneer P3S in India?

    Gionee Pioneer P3S price in India at 2,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Pioneer P3S?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Pioneer P3S?

    How long does the Gionee Pioneer P3S last?

    What is the Gionee Pioneer P3S Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Pioneer P3S Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee Pioneer P3s