Best Amazon deals on Split AC with discounts! Voltas to Whirlpool, check these top 5 now

Are you planning to buy AC at a low price, but don't want to compromise on features? So, here we bring the list of top 5 split AC with amazing features that are available on Amazon with massive discounts. Check these Amazon deals on AC and choose the best option for you.

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

This Lloyd AC comes with special features such as Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible; Cools Even @ 52 ˚C, Low Gas Detection; Clean Filter Indication, Installation Check; Stabilizer Free Operation; Hidden LED Display and Turbo Cool. You can get all this for just Rs. 38940 instead of Rs. 69990 on Amazon with 44% initial discount.

2. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC:

The Voltas AC comes with Variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. You can buy it on Amazon with 47% initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 40000 from Rs. 75990.

3. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

This Split AC comes with 4-in-1 Convertible with 4 cooling modes through remote control to operate in different tonnages for different cooling needs. Amazon is offering a 45% initial discount making it available for just Rs. 38990 instead of Rs. 70600.

4. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC :

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with variable speed compressor which automatically adjusts power depending on room temperature and heat load. It also has 5 cooling modes. You can buy it for just Rs. 32999 instead of Rs. 58990 on Amazon with 44% initial discount.

5. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Copper Split Air Conditioner:

Last one in the list is this Godrej split AC which features an innovative design that helps in cooling the temperature more efficiently. You can currently buy it on Amazon for just Rs. 34080 instead of Rs. 44900 with 24% initial discount available on it.