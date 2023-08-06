Honor 6x Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor 6X Honor 6X is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3340 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 6X from HT Tech. Buy Honor 6X now with free delivery.