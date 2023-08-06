 Honor 6x Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor 6X

Honor 6X is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3340 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 6X from HT Tech. Buy Honor 6X now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹12,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
3340 mAh
Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Honor 6x Full Specifications

Battery
  • Up to 650 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • 3340 mAh
  • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.2
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • CMOS image sensor
  • No
  • F0.95-F16
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
Design
  • 8.2 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • Gold, Grey, Silver
  • 162 grams
  • 76.2 mm
  • 150.9 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 401 ppi
  • 72.36 %
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
General
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • 6X
  • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • EMUI
  • Honor
  • February 2, 2017 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • No
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
Performance
  • LPDDR3
  • 3 GB
  • Mali-T830 MP2
  • HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Back
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
    Honor 6x