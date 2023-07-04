 Honor 9n Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor 9N

Honor 9N is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 9N from HT Tech. Buy Honor 9N now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹11,999
32 GB
5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
3 GB
Honor 9n Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • 3000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.0
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • CMOS
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Fixed Focus
Design
  • 7.7 mm
  • 71.8 mm
  • 152 grams
  • Lavender Purple, Egg Blue, Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black
  • 149.2 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
Display
  • 19:9
  • 79.07 %
  • 432 ppi
  • 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 79 %
  • 5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with notch
General
  • Yes
  • No
  • July 31, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • 9N
  • EMUI
  • Honor
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • LPDDR3
  • HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 3 GB
  • Mali-T830 MP2
  • 64 bit
  • 16 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 32 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Honor 9n FAQs

What is the price of the Honor 9N in India?

Honor 9N price in India at 12,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 9N?

How many colors are available in Honor 9N?

What is the Honor 9N Battery Capacity?

Is Honor 9N Waterproof?

    Honor 9n