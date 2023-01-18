Honor 10 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Honor 10 Lite Honor 10 Lite is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3400 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 10 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Honor 10 Lite now with free delivery.