 Honor 10 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 10 Lite

    Honor 10 Lite is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3400 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 10 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Honor 10 Lite now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    24 MP
    3400 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor 10 Lite Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3400 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 0.9µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue
    • 162 grams
    • 154.8 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 73.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 415 ppi
    • 82.91 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 91 %
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
    General
    • No
    • 10 Lite
    • Yes
    • January 20, 2019 (Official)
    • EMUI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Honor
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    Performance
    • HiSilicon Kirin 710
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G51 MP4
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 53.9 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    Honor 10 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 10 Lite in India?

    Honor 10 Lite price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3400 mAh.

    Honor 10 Lite