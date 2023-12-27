 Honor Mediapad T3 10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Home Tablets in India Honor Tablet Honor Mediapad T3 10

Honor Mediapad T3 10

Honor Mediapad T3 10 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Mediapad T3 10 from HT Tech. Buy Honor Mediapad T3 10 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
HonorMediapadT310_Capacity_4800mAh
HonorMediapadT310_Ram_3GB
Key Specs
₹14,999
9.6 inches (24.38 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4800 mAh
3 GB
460 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Honor Mediapad T3 10 Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Mediapad T3 10 in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Honor Mediapad T3 10 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Luxurious Gold.

Honor Mediapad T3 10

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Luxurious Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Honor Mediapad T3 10 Full Specifications

  • Display

    9.6" (24.38 cm)

  • Battery

    4800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    4800 mAh

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Width

    159.8 mm

  • Colours

    Luxurious Gold

  • Thickness

    7.9 mm

  • Height

    229.8 mm

  • Weight

    460 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.02 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Screen Size

    9.6 inches (24.38 cm)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Custom UI

    EMUI

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Model

    Mediapad T3 10

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Launch Date

    October 5, 2017 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Adreno 308

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Honor Mediapad T3 10 News

Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023

Latest Tablets

    Honor Mediapad T3 10