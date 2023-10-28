 Honor Play 40c Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Honor Mobile Honor Play 40C

Honor Play 40C

Honor Play 40C is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,390 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 28 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
HonorPlay40C_Display_6.56inches(16.66cm)
HonorPlay40C_FrontCamera_5MP
HonorPlay40C_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39206/heroimage/158198-v1-honor-play-40c-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_HonorPlay40C_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39206/heroimage/158198-v1-honor-play-40c-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_HonorPlay40C_4
1/5 HonorPlay40C_Display_6.56inches(16.66cm)
2/5 HonorPlay40C_FrontCamera_5MP"
3/5 HonorPlay40C_RAM_6GB"
4/5 HonorPlay40C_3"
View all Images 5/5 HonorPlay40C_4"
Key Specs
₹10,390 (speculated)
128 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
13 MP
5 MP
5200 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Honor Play 40C Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Play 40C in India is Rs. 10,390.  This is the Honor Play 40C base model with 6 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Honor Play 40C in India is Rs. 10,390.  This is the Honor Play 40C base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green and Sky Blue.

Honor Play 40C

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green, Sky Blue
Upcoming

Honor Play 40c Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • 5200 mAh
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5200 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
Design
  • Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green, Sky Blue
  • 75 mm
  • 163.3 mm
  • 8.3 mm
  • 188 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.83 %
  • 269 ppi
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • Magic UI
  • Honor
  • Android v13
  • October 27, 2023 (Expected)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 619
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
  • 8 nm
  • 6 GB
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Honor
Icon
Honor 90
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue
Add to compare
Icon
₹ 31,999
₹47,999
Buy Now
Honor 20i
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom Red, Phantom Blue, Midnight Black
Add to compare
₹ 16,999
Check Details
Honor View 20
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Phantom Blue
Add to compare
₹ 37,999
Check Details
Honor 10
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Midnight Black, Phantom Blue
Add to compare
₹ 35,999
Check Details
View All Honor Mobiles Icon
Honor Play 40C Competitors
Icon
Realme Narzo 70A Prime
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 10,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 64GB
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Gold, Red
Add to compare
₹ 8,990
Check Details
Asus Zenfone Max M1
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Gold
Add to compare
₹ 9,599
Check Details
Spice Mi 435 Stellar Nhance
(512 MB RAM,2 GB Storage) - Black/White
Add to compare
₹ 10,099
Check Details
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
Add to compare
₹ 8,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy F04s
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 9,999
₹17,999
Buy Now
Lenovo K15 Plus
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 9,990
Check Details
HTC Wildfire E2 Play
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue
Add to compare
₹ 9,990
Check Details
Itel P55 5G 128GB
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Galaxy Blue, Mint Green
Add to compare
₹ 9,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi 13C
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green
Add to compare
₹ 9,999
Check Details

Honor Videos

View all Icon
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023

Honor Play 40C News

The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Honor Play 40c