BGMI Redeem Codes for August 28: Nab the all-new X-suit outfit with exciting features and more
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 28: Upgrade your BGMI style with the amazing X-Suit. Discover colour changes, emotes, and gliding features in the latest Marmoris outfit.
BGMI players, get ready for a gaming experience like never before with the incredible X-Suit! Designed to bring a new level of excitement, the X-Suit comes packed with mesmerising features, including dynamic colour changes, captivating animations, expressive emotes, and stylish Finish messages. Equipping the X-Suit instantly puts you in the spotlight, making you the centre of attention in the game lobby.
The latest addition to this series is the stunning Marmoris X-Suit, now available in BGMI. This X-Suit introduces an exclusive glide effect that pairs seamlessly with the Bejewelled Pearl Glider. For those aiming to stand out and make a statement, the Marmoris X-Suit is a must-have. Don't miss your chance to be the first to flaunt this remarkable combination.
To seize the Marmoris X-Suit in BGMI, head over to the event centre within the game. Look for the Marmoris X-Suit event, where you'll have the opportunity to use UC (in-game currency) to claim your rewards. By drawing rewards using UC, you inch closer to obtaining the cutting-edge X-Suit within the game.
And here's a bonus tip for all you BGMI fans: You can snag some free goodies using redeem codes. These codes can get you all sorts of cool stuff like weapon skins, car skins, emotes, outfits, and more. Check out for the codes for August 28.
BGMI Redeem codes for August 28
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
How to grab BGMI redeem codes?
Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward into the designated field.
Step 3: Enter the displayed captcha/verification code, then hit "submit."
Step 4: Once completed, collect your redeemable prizes through the in-game mail system.
Now, you're all set to rock the game with your new Marmoris X-Suit and some cool freebies. Have a blast in BGMI!
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71693183772397