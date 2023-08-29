Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 29: Grab fantastic freebies and new Aston Martin car!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 29: Grab fantastic freebies and new Aston Martin car!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 29: Don't miss out on the chance to win amazing prizes like a Free outfit, Drifter Set, and more using BGMI redeem codes today. Follow the step-by-step guide outlined below.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) announced a new and exciting collaboration. We have seen amazing luxury brand collaborations like Lamborghini, Tesla, Bugatti, and more. With such partnerships, gamers get to showcase their skills in a setting where they can show themselves as tough competitors to their enemies.

Well, they have got another great opportunity as BGMI has teased a new partnership with Aston Martin. However, this is not the first time we will see the collaboration happening. Let's check out what the new teaser is all about.

BGMI X Aston Martin

Earlier, BGMI teased a picture on their official Instagram handle showcasing the collaboration with Aston Martin. It is anticipated that there will be three new vintage Aston Martin cars that will be introduced in the game in different colour schemes. If you visit the event shop, you'll be able to see the three new cars along with their features. Additionally, there is another car which is not yet been disclosed in the game. We are guessing BGMI will soon reveal the fourth car and more details officially to get a clearer picture of the upcoming collaboration.

Now, let's get back to redeeming codes, you can enhance your gaming experience with amazing freebies. However, note that these codes have limited validity periods, so grab them at the earliest. Check out the BGMI redeem codes below. Make sure to follow the step-by-step guide precisely to access these freebies without any issues.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 29

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • 5FG10D33
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • JJCZCDZJ9U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • R89FPLM9S
  • BMTCZBZMFS
  • 5FG10D33
  • TQIZBz76F
  • BMTFZBZQNC
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Do play responsibly as these battle royale games are of a very violent nature and they are also very habit-forming. Happy playing!

