BGMI Redeem Codes for August 30: Grab a chance to get exciting skins, outfits, and more

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 30: Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most played battle royale games in India. The game is known for its exciting maps, weapons, season, gameplay and more. However, there are many ways through which you can make the make it more interesting and you can do that by grabbing exciting rewards such as skins, outfits, vehicles, and more and that to for free. Yes, you heard it right, you can get various in-game rewards for free. Know how.

How to get freebies in BGMI

Every day, the game releases redeem codes, which gives players access to amazing rewards without having to spend any money or UC (in-game currency). However, these codes do come with a time limit so one must redeem them in time to enjoy the benefits. With these free rewards users can immediately utilize them and continue their game in style.

If you are someone who likes to play with new materials every day then you can utilise UCs too to get access to premium weapons skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds, and more.

If you are new to the game and do not have enough in-game currency then worry not, follow the below-mentioned steps on how to redeem BGMI codes. Also, check out the latest codes for today here.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 30

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.