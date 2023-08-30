BGMI Redeem Codes for August 30: Grab a chance to get exciting skins, outfits, and more
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 30: Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most played battle royale games in India. The game is known for its exciting maps, weapons, season, gameplay and more. However, there are many ways through which you can make the make it more interesting and you can do that by grabbing exciting rewards such as skins, outfits, vehicles, and more and that to for free. Yes, you heard it right, you can get various in-game rewards for free. Know how.
How to get freebies in BGMI
Every day, the game releases redeem codes, which gives players access to amazing rewards without having to spend any money or UC (in-game currency). However, these codes do come with a time limit so one must redeem them in time to enjoy the benefits. With these free rewards users can immediately utilize them and continue their game in style.
If you are someone who likes to play with new materials every day then you can utilise UCs too to get access to premium weapons skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds, and more.
If you are new to the game and do not have enough in-game currency then worry not, follow the below-mentioned steps on how to redeem BGMI codes. Also, check out the latest codes for today here.
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 30
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
How to grab BGMI redeem codes
Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.
Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.
