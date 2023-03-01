    Trending News

    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga OTT release: When and where to watch Yami Gautam-starrer online

    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga OTT release: When and where to watch Yami Gautam-starrer online

    Yami Gautam-starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set for its OTT release soon. Know when, where you can catch this crime-thriller flick.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 01 2023, 16:54 IST
    OTT releases: Top 5 Weekend Binge-worthy movies – The Kashmir Files, Beast, Pushpa, more
    Gangubai Kathiawadi
    1/5 Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix - This biographical crime drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The movie is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. (Pen Movies YouTube)
    The Kashmir Files
    2/5 The Kashmir Files on Zee5 - The movie released on March 11 and ever since it has been shrouded in controversies and polarized opinions. The movie portrays the story of violence against Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. With this movie, Zee5 has also become the first OTT platform to release the film with Indian sign language (ISL) interpretation. The movie debuts today! Make sure to watch it on its day one of OTT release. (Zee Studios)
    Beast movie
    3/5 Beast on Netflix - This Tamil-language action-comedy blockbuster starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is second on our list of top 5 movies to watch this week. The Nelson directed film hit the theaters on April 13. The story revolves around an ex-RAW agent whose mission is to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The movie was released on the OTT platform on May 11. (Sun TV YouTube)
    image caption
    4/5 Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Videos – Directed by Sukumar, this action drama film stars Allu Arjun in the leading role along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie, which is the first of two parts, depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. (Goldmines YouTube)
    image caption
    5/5 Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney+ Hotstar – This biographical sports drama is based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe who started his cricket career at the age of 41. Shreyas Talpade plays the titular character in this heartfelt movie. (DisneyPlus Hotstar YouTube)
    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
    View all Images
    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is the latest OTT film starring Yami Gautam. (Netflix)

    Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 2013's Vicky Donor and the movie was a commercial success which sprung both the actors into the limelight. She made her OTT debut with Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi, which was released last year and recently starred in Lost, an investigative thriller which premiered on ZEE5 last month. Now, she will be seen on OTT platforms yet again as Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set for its OTT release.

    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a Hindi-language crime-thriller film directed by Ajay Singh. The film's trailer was released on September 24 and has garnered over 2.5 million views and 35000 likes.

    Now, the movie is all set for its OTT release. Read more to know how and where you can catch the OTT release of Yami Gautam starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga online.

    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Plot

    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga follows the journey of a flight attendant and her beau who must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt and escape from a debt shark's grasp. However, the heist spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked. What follows next is a thrilling and mind-bending adventure which is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

    Alongside Yami Gautam will be seen Sunny Kaushal, brother of Vicky Kaushal. Other actors include John Abraham, Sharad Kelkar and Tamanna Bhatia.

    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga OTT release

    If you want to catch this crime-thriller film online, then you should know it is expected to premiere on OTT platforms soon. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will premiere on Netflix on March 24.

    Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Netflix provides ample subscription options to choose from.

    The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV. Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all the devices.

    First Published Date: 01 Mar, 16:53 IST
