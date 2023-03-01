Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga OTT release: When and where to watch Yami Gautam-starrer online

Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 2013's Vicky Donor and the movie was a commercial success which sprung both the actors into the limelight. She made her OTT debut with Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi, which was released last year and recently starred in Lost, an investigative thriller which premiered on ZEE5 last month. Now, she will be seen on OTT platforms yet again as Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set for its OTT release.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a Hindi-language crime-thriller film directed by Ajay Singh. The film's trailer was released on September 24 and has garnered over 2.5 million views and 35000 likes.

Now, the movie is all set for its OTT release. Read more to know how and where you can catch the OTT release of Yami Gautam starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga online.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Plot

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga follows the journey of a flight attendant and her beau who must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt and escape from a debt shark's grasp. However, the heist spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked. What follows next is a thrilling and mind-bending adventure which is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Alongside Yami Gautam will be seen Sunny Kaushal, brother of Vicky Kaushal. Other actors include John Abraham, Sharad Kelkar and Tamanna Bhatia.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga OTT release

If you want to catch this crime-thriller film online, then you should know it is expected to premiere on OTT platforms soon. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will premiere on Netflix on March 24.

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Netflix provides ample subscription options to choose from.

The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV. Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all the devices.