Fighter OTT release: Rights sold to Netflix for a huge amount! Date yet to be announced

Fighter OTT release: Missed watching Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter in theatres? Good news for OTT viewers - the long wait will be finally over soon! It is reported that the Fighter OTT release rights have been sold to Netflix for a huge amount and it will soon be ready to stream online. Fighter is an action-packed drama which gained immense popularity among fans. While it received mixed reviews, the film was able to earn over Rs. 200 crore in box office collections in a month. Know more about the Fighter OTT release here.

Fighter OTT release

According to an IndiaTV report, Fighter OTT rights were sold to Netflix for a massive amount of Rs.150 crore. This also indicates that the film will be making its OTT release debut in the coming weeks. While the dates are yet to be announced, fans will be waiting eagerly to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the new action drama. Fighter made its big-screen debut on January 25, and according to the rules, the film can not be streamed online within the first 4 weeks of its official release. Now, that the film has completed the 1-month mark, expectations are that it may soon be released on Netflix.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced under Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The film revolves around Srinagar Air Force Station and the action, romance, and drama will keep you hooked to your devices. Now, with the Fighter OTT release date likely to be announced soon, you can enjoy the film from the comfort of your home.

Also, note that to stream content on Netflix, you will require a monthly subscription plan which starts at just Rs.199 for the mobile phone version. You can also check the higher-paid subscription plans to add extra devices.

