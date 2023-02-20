    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Pathan OTT Release Date: When, Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Movie

    Pathan OTT Release Date: When, Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Movie

    Don't miss the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan as its OTT release is set to happen soon. Know when and where to watch blockbuster online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 13:09 IST
    OTT releases: Top 5 Weekend Binge-worthy movies – The Kashmir Files, Beast, Pushpa, more
    Gangubai Kathiawadi
    1/5 Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix - This biographical crime drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The movie is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. (Pen Movies YouTube)
    The Kashmir Files
    2/5 The Kashmir Files on Zee5 - The movie released on March 11 and ever since it has been shrouded in controversies and polarized opinions. The movie portrays the story of violence against Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. With this movie, Zee5 has also become the first OTT platform to release the film with Indian sign language (ISL) interpretation. The movie debuts today! Make sure to watch it on its day one of OTT release. (Zee Studios)
    Beast movie
    3/5 Beast on Netflix - This Tamil-language action-comedy blockbuster starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is second on our list of top 5 movies to watch this week. The Nelson directed film hit the theaters on April 13. The story revolves around an ex-RAW agent whose mission is to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The movie was released on the OTT platform on May 11. (Sun TV YouTube)
    image caption
    4/5 Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Videos – Directed by Sukumar, this action drama film stars Allu Arjun in the leading role along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie, which is the first of two parts, depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. (Goldmines YouTube)
    image caption
    5/5 Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney+ Hotstar – This biographical sports drama is based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe who started his cricket career at the age of 41. Shreyas Talpade plays the titular character in this heartfelt movie. (DisneyPlus Hotstar YouTube)
    Pathaan
    View all Images
    Know how and where to watch Pathaan OTT release online. (YouTube)

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made his long-awaited return to the big screen with Pathaan, which has become a blockbuster superhit. The Baadshah of Bollywood last starred in Zero, which proved to be one of King Khan's biggest flops. However, Pathaan has been shattering records ever since its release and to commemorate the film crossing the Rs. 500 crore milestone, Pathaan's directors celebrated 'Pathaan Day' on 17 February and ticket prices were slashed for this special occasion.

    Pathaan is a spy action-adventure thriller written and directed by Siddharth Anand. Alongside King Khan, the movie has an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie has a fast-moving plot and innovative action scenes.

    Pathaan: Details

    The premise of the movie revolves around a RAW agent who must overcome his past trauma and stop a terrorist who threatens the security of India. And in his quest, he must take the help of an ex-ISI-agent. Pathaan is an exiled RAW field operative who is assigned to take down a private terrorist organization that is planning a nuclear attack on India.

    Since its release, the film has been shattering all records. Just last week, Pathaan crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark and it is set to cross the Rs. 1000 crore milestone soon. Due to popular demand, the screen count has been increased and the film is screening in even more theaters now.

    Pathaan OTT release date

    So, if you want to watch this movie and are eagerly waiting for its release, then it's great news as the OTT release date for Pathaan has been revealed. Know when and where you can catch Shah Rukh Khan starrer online.

    Pathaan: When, where to watch

    According to Times Now, the OTT rights for Pathaan were sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs. 100 crore. Thus, Pathaan OTT streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The film's OTT release date is April 25. You can watch it online from the comfort of your home if you have a subscription to the platform.

    The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get Amazon Prime, Prime Video and Amazon Music subscription, all combined with this plan.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 13:03 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba