Pathan OTT Release Date: When, Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Movie

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made his long-awaited return to the big screen with Pathaan, which has become a blockbuster superhit. The Baadshah of Bollywood last starred in Zero, which proved to be one of King Khan's biggest flops. However, Pathaan has been shattering records ever since its release and to commemorate the film crossing the Rs. 500 crore milestone, Pathaan's directors celebrated 'Pathaan Day' on 17 February and ticket prices were slashed for this special occasion.

Pathaan is a spy action-adventure thriller written and directed by Siddharth Anand. Alongside King Khan, the movie has an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie has a fast-moving plot and innovative action scenes.

Pathaan: Details

The premise of the movie revolves around a RAW agent who must overcome his past trauma and stop a terrorist who threatens the security of India. And in his quest, he must take the help of an ex-ISI-agent. Pathaan is an exiled RAW field operative who is assigned to take down a private terrorist organization that is planning a nuclear attack on India.

Since its release, the film has been shattering all records. Just last week, Pathaan crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark and it is set to cross the Rs. 1000 crore milestone soon. Due to popular demand, the screen count has been increased and the film is screening in even more theaters now.

Pathaan OTT release date

So, if you want to watch this movie and are eagerly waiting for its release, then it's great news as the OTT release date for Pathaan has been revealed. Know when and where you can catch Shah Rukh Khan starrer online.

Pathaan: When, where to watch

According to Times Now, the OTT rights for Pathaan were sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs. 100 crore. Thus, Pathaan OTT streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The film's OTT release date is April 25. You can watch it online from the comfort of your home if you have a subscription to the platform.

The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get Amazon Prime, Prime Video and Amazon Music subscription, all combined with this plan.