CUET UG Result 2023 date: Announcement to be made online; know when and where

CUET UG Result 2023 date: Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results of CUET UG Results, must be delighted to know that the result date has been announced. As per a report by Indian Express, UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar has revealed that the CUET UG results will be released by July 15. However, CUET is yet to announce the actual official date of the results. The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2023 has been conducted by National Testing Agency from 21 May 2023 to 23 June 2023 in Nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the CUET UG Answer Key 2023 on the official websites www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. You must hurry as the option to raise the objection against the answer key will end today July 1 by 11:50 PM. In case you are not satisfied with the Answer Key, you may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs. 200 per question as a non-refundable processing fee. Here is how to challenge the CUET UG answer key online.

Steps to challenge the CUET UG answer key online

First, visit the website - https://cuet.samarth.ac.in and log in with your Application Number, Password, or Login with Application Number, and Date of Birth, and enter the Security Pin as displayed. Tap on the Login button.

Now, click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key' button.

If you wish to challenge any answer provided by NTA, check tap the check box on any one or more options given in the next five columns.

You can also upload supporting documents. To do so, tap on the 'Choose file' and upload the documents in a PDF file format.

Now, click on ‘Submit and Review Claims' and move to the next screen. You must ensure to select all the required options(s) before moving further.

Save your claim and pay the fee.

After this, you will not be allowed to make any modifications. Meanwhile, you should also keep your Log in ID handy to check your CUET UG 2023 results soon. Here is where and how to check CUET UG 2023 results.

How to check CUET UG 2023 results online