Upcoming OTT releases in April: Farrey, BHIMAA to Siren, know what's coming

Upcoming OTT releases in April: April 2024 is gearing up to be an exciting month for couch potatoes and movie buffs alike, with a myriad of captivating OTT releases set to grace our screens. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming biopics, there's something for everyone to indulge in. Let's take a sneak peek into what awaits on the digital streaming platforms this April.

1. Farrey - Zee5

Meet Niyati, a brilliant orphan who secures a scholarship to a prestigious school. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she gets entangled in a cheating scandal orchestrated by her wealthy peers. Catch this intriguing tale on Zee5 starting April 5th.

2. BHIMAA- Disney+ Hotstar

Join Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Malavika Sharma in this action-packed entertainer directed by A Harsha. Available on Disney+ Hotstar from April 5, 2024, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, BHIMAA follows the journey of Bhima, a determined police inspector navigating through a series of gripping events.

3. Lambasingi - Disney+ Hotstar

Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions with "LAMBASINGI" streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 2, 2024. Jai Bharat Raj and Divi Vadthya lead this captivating narrative, where rookie police constable Veera Babu finds himself entangled in a web of secrets and danger in the enigmatic town of Lambasingi.

4. Crooks - Netflix

Join Charly as he faces his past demons in the tranquil streets of Berlin. However, his peaceful life is shattered when former associates threaten his family, compelling him to steal a precious coin. With a high-stakes plan in motion, chaos ensues, leading to a gripping showdown. Catch "Crooks" streaming exclusively on Netflix from April 4th.

5. Siren - Disney+ Hotstar

Prepare to be spellbound by the Tamil thriller "Siren," directed and written by Antony Bhagyaraj. Featuring a stellar cast including Jayam Ravi, Keerthi Suresh, and Anupama Parameswaran, alongside Yogi Babu and Samuthirakani, this edge-of-your-seat thriller arrives on Disney+ Hotstar starting April 11. Get ready for a pulse-pounding experience like never before.