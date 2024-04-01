 Upcoming OTT releases in April: Farrey, BHIMAA to Siren, know what's coming | How-to
Home How To Upcoming OTT releases in April: Farrey, BHIMAA to Siren, know what's coming

Upcoming OTT releases in April: Farrey, BHIMAA to Siren, know what's coming

Upcoming OTT releases in April: From action-packed adventures to gripping dramas, here's a glimpse of what's hitting your screens soon.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 11:02 IST
Icon
OTT weekend watchlist: From Eagle to Maamla Legal Hai, know what to stream
Upcoming OTT releases in April
1/5 Eagle: Eagle OTT release date is scheduled for March 2, 2024, on ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video. Eagle is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and stars Ravi Teja in the leading role as an illegal arms dealer. It is a South Indian action drama which you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home. (B4U/ YouTube)
Upcoming OTT releases in April
2/5 Maamla Legal Hai: The courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is set to debut on the OTT platform today, March 1, 2024, on Netflix. The web series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. It is a comedy courtroom drama which you can watch with your friends and family over this weekend. (Netflix)
Upcoming OTT releases in April
3/5 Ambajipeta Marriage Band: The film is a Telugu village drama which takes viewers back to the early 2000s. It is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. The comedy film features Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, and Sharanya Pradeep. The film is set to make its OTT debut today, March 1, 2024, on Aha.  ( Geetha Arts)
Upcoming OTT releases in April
4/5 Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma featuring comedy-thriller series is back for season 2 on Zee5 on March 1, 2024. The legal drama will continue from where season 1 was left and the lead character Sonu Singh will try to solve suspicious mysteries. You can watch this new series from the comfort of your home. (Zee5)
Upcoming OTT releases in April
5/5 Spaceman: It is a science fiction drama film directed by Johan Renck. The Spaceman features Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano. You can watch Adam Sandler in action on OTT platform Netflix from today, March 1, 2024.  (Netflix)
Upcoming OTT releases in April
icon View all Images
Upcoming OTT releases in April, including Siren, BHIMAA, Lambasingi and more. (X)

Upcoming OTT releases in April: April 2024 is gearing up to be an exciting month for couch potatoes and movie buffs alike, with a myriad of captivating OTT releases set to grace our screens. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming biopics, there's something for everyone to indulge in. Let's take a sneak peek into what awaits on the digital streaming platforms this April.

1. Farrey - Zee5

Meet Niyati, a brilliant orphan who secures a scholarship to a prestigious school. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she gets entangled in a cheating scandal orchestrated by her wealthy peers. Catch this intriguing tale on Zee5 starting April 5th.

Also read: What is this new 'Click Here' trend sweeping social media platform X? Know how to join it

2. BHIMAA- Disney+ Hotstar

Join Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Malavika Sharma in this action-packed entertainer directed by A Harsha. Available on Disney+ Hotstar from April 5, 2024, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, BHIMAA follows the journey of Bhima, a determined police inspector navigating through a series of gripping events.

3. Lambasingi - Disney+ Hotstar

Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions with "LAMBASINGI" streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 2, 2024. Jai Bharat Raj and Divi Vadthya lead this captivating narrative, where rookie police constable Veera Babu finds himself entangled in a web of secrets and danger in the enigmatic town of Lambasingi.

Also read: Ixigo launches ‘Flyfie' drone selfie stick for travellers but you can't buy it

4. Crooks - Netflix

Join Charly as he faces his past demons in the tranquil streets of Berlin. However, his peaceful life is shattered when former associates threaten his family, compelling him to steal a precious coin. With a high-stakes plan in motion, chaos ensues, leading to a gripping showdown. Catch "Crooks" streaming exclusively on Netflix from April 4th.

Also read: Govt Warning: Don't use public USB ports to charge your smartphones

5. Siren - Disney+ Hotstar 

Prepare to be spellbound by the Tamil thriller "Siren," directed and written by Antony Bhagyaraj. Featuring a stellar cast including Jayam Ravi, Keerthi Suresh, and Anupama Parameswaran, alongside Yogi Babu and Samuthirakani, this edge-of-your-seat thriller arrives on Disney+ Hotstar starting April 11. Get ready for a pulse-pounding experience like never before.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 11:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more
GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets