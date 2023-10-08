Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 8: When will FF Max advance server OB42 open?

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 8: Excitement is building as Free Fire Max fans eagerly await the opening of the OB42 Advance Server in October 2023. Curious about when it's set to kick off and how to get in on the action? Stay tuned for all the details on registration and the registration process.

Garena Free Fire Max has officially opened registration for the Advance Server OB42 for the month of October 2023. This is a golden opportunity for gamers to register themselves and get a sneak peek at the exciting new content slated for the next update patch.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For the uninitiated, the Free Fire Max Advance Server is a program that allows players to test out upcoming features and content that have yet to be released in the main game. In other words, gamers indirectly get the chance to experience new content and features ahead of everyone else through the FF max Advance Server.

Apart from getting hands-on with new features, you also stand a chance to earn free diamonds by hunting for bugs. Become a bug hunter in the FF max advance server, and you might just snag 1,000 Diamonds for your efforts.

Now, let's talk about the FF max advance server itself. Although registrations have begun, it does not mean gamers can dive right into the action just yet. You'll need to wait for the FF Max advance server to open its doors. So, when exactly is the FF max advance server for October 2023 going live?

Here's the schedule for the FF max Advance Server OB42 for October 2023:

Server Opening: October 13, 2023

Server Closing: October 27, 2023

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 8

FY76TSGEFBR8N5T

FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH

FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM

FKLIUYTAQERDF3V

FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD

FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM

FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF

FR5TLYOIUJMK876

FG7TY6H6YHR565H

FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY

F6T5AR4ED82FVG3

FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM

FUKT78KITQRE4D3

FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT

FGBNHRJKTINYKHM

FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0

FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q

F5TRE23C4FVRBJV

FUYFJKDRO536I7U

FLOH9IFU76ST5RE

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!