Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 8: When will FF Max advance server OB42 open?

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 8: When will FF Max advance server OB42 open?

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 9: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of FF MAX codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 08 2023, 07:20 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 8: Excitement is building as Free Fire Max fans eagerly await the opening of the OB42 Advance Server in October 2023. Curious about when it's set to kick off and how to get in on the action? Stay tuned for all the details on registration and the registration process.

Garena Free Fire Max has officially opened registration for the Advance Server OB42 for the month of October 2023. This is a golden opportunity for gamers to register themselves and get a sneak peek at the exciting new content slated for the next update patch.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For the uninitiated, the Free Fire Max Advance Server is a program that allows players to test out upcoming features and content that have yet to be released in the main game. In other words, gamers indirectly get the chance to experience new content and features ahead of everyone else through the FF max Advance Server.

Apart from getting hands-on with new features, you also stand a chance to earn free diamonds by hunting for bugs. Become a bug hunter in the FF max advance server, and you might just snag 1,000 Diamonds for your efforts.

Now, let's talk about the FF max advance server itself. Although registrations have begun, it does not mean gamers can dive right into the action just yet. You'll need to wait for the FF Max advance server to open its doors. So, when exactly is the FF max advance server for October 2023 going live?

Here's the schedule for the FF max Advance Server OB42 for October 2023:

Server Opening: October 13, 2023

Server Closing: October 27, 2023

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 8

  • FY76TSGEFBR8N5T
  • FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH
  • FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM
  • FKLIUYTAQERDF3V
  • FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD
  • FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM
  • FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF
  • FR5TLYOIUJMK876
  • FG7TY6H6YHR565H
  • FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY
  • F6T5AR4ED82FVG3
  • FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM
  • FUKT78KITQRE4D3
  • FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT
  • FGBNHRJKTINYKHM
  • FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0
  • FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q
  • F5TRE23C4FVRBJV
  • FUYFJKDRO536I7U
  • FLOH9IFU76ST5RE

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 07:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon