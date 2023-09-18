Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 18: Join the State Wars event and nab the daily exciting rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 18: Join the State Wars event and nab the daily exciting rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 18: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 06:33 IST
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)

The cool State Wars event in Garena Free Fire MAX is back, and it's bringing lots of excitement and cool prizes for all the players. From September 15 to October 8, you can join in on the fun by picking your favorite state and playing Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches to earn points.

You can win amazing rewards for doing well as an individual player and for helping your state succeed. All you have to do is choose a state and play your heart out, and you might win some super prizes. The State Wars event makes the game even more fun and thrilling for everyone.

Besides the State Wars event, there's something extra special for you. You can use daily redeem codes to get cool stuff and freebies. To grab your rewards for today's game, just visit the official Garena Free Fire MAX website and check out the redeem codes there.

Redeeming the codes is easy. First, go to the redemption website provided by the game. Then, log in to your game account using your favorite login method, like Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple ID.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 18

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FHLOYFDHE34G

XGW4FNK7ATON

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 06:33 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon