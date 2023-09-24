Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 24: New Guild Battle event, gun crates, commando bundle and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 24: Times are set to get even more interesting and thrilling for FF Max gamers! A brand-new event called Guild Battle has just launched in Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. This event offers some fantastic rewards, but you'll need to complete certain tasks to claim them. In the meantime, let's take a look at the event's duration and the rewards you can earn.

Guild Battle Event Details:

The Guild Battle event kicked off on September 21st and will be available on the Indian Server until October 10th. This gives players plenty of time to participate in the event. The event is hosted as a web event, and you'll need to complete various tasks to earn rewards. We'll explain these tasks in our upcoming article. Until then, let's check out the list of rewards you can earn in the Guild Battle event:

Commando Bundle

Characters

Surfboard

Magic Cube Fragment

Gun Crates

Avatar Banner

Golds

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 24

FFR67UT764D2FV

FH4RJUGYHGBHDN

FJKROTYKLPOKT6

FL7UP8O9IKO7A6

F5Q4E2D3FVBRHU

FYTDGRHNJMKYOH

FIBUJKFLOTK8LP

F0I98U7Y654RE2

FDC3V4BHJTIUYH

FNMRK5L6O7YIHK

FJMLO987UR5HJ6

FYMKIAQ4E2DC3V

F4BHJTKIG8UDRT

FYLOKMK8LOPI0H

FG98U7YGSBDRU7

F6D54RAEQD9SC2

FG3H4URYFT0CGH

FDURYH6OUYUT72

FYU7AQ4E2DC3FGT

FE678DKRT6P0YO9

FGLPS0E847YH876

FA54QED1C2F34RT

FRFXDVDBRNKT6K6

FMJ7KLYPT0FLP09

F8765TSREDCAQR4

F31EDX3DFRYD6E7

F58906PO7UYT8Y6

F5A4RQDC2XZ34SF

F5VRBFNYULOYHKG

F8RY6T5Y6U89YOD

FP0ER5OTIYLGD8S

F76ETR4ESCGU425

FTGUH76UYR4R82K

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 24: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.