Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 24: New Guild Battle event, gun crates, commando bundle and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 24: New Guild Battle event, gun crates, commando bundle and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 24: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 24 2023, 06:59 IST
Garena Free Fire Max
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire Max
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 24: Times are set to get even more interesting and thrilling for FF Max gamers! A brand-new event called Guild Battle has just launched in Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. This event offers some fantastic rewards, but you'll need to complete certain tasks to claim them. In the meantime, let's take a look at the event's duration and the rewards you can earn.

Guild Battle Event Details:

The Guild Battle event kicked off on September 21st and will be available on the Indian Server until October 10th. This gives players plenty of time to participate in the event. The event is hosted as a web event, and you'll need to complete various tasks to earn rewards. We'll explain these tasks in our upcoming article. Until then, let's check out the list of rewards you can earn in the Guild Battle event:

  • Commando Bundle
  • Characters
  • Surfboard
  • Magic Cube Fragment
  • Gun Crates
  • Avatar Banner
  • Golds

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 24

  • FFR67UT764D2FV
  • FH4RJUGYHGBHDN
  • FJKROTYKLPOKT6
  • FL7UP8O9IKO7A6
  • F5Q4E2D3FVBRHU
  • FYTDGRHNJMKYOH
  • FIBUJKFLOTK8LP
  • F0I98U7Y654RE2
  • FDC3V4BHJTIUYH
  • FNMRK5L6O7YIHK
  • FJMLO987UR5HJ6
  • FYMKIAQ4E2DC3V
  • F4BHJTKIG8UDRT
  • FYLOKMK8LOPI0H
  • FG98U7YGSBDRU7
  • F6D54RAEQD9SC2
  • FG3H4URYFT0CGH
  • FDURYH6OUYUT72
  • FYU7AQ4E2DC3FGT
  • FE678DKRT6P0YO9
  • FGLPS0E847YH876
  • FA54QED1C2F34RT
  • FRFXDVDBRNKT6K6
  • FMJ7KLYPT0FLP09
  • F8765TSREDCAQR4
  • F31EDX3DFRYD6E7
  • F58906PO7UYT8Y6
  • F5A4RQDC2XZ34SF
  • F5VRBFNYULOYHKG
  • F8RY6T5Y6U89YOD
  • FP0ER5OTIYLGD8S
  • F76ETR4ESCGU425
  • FTGUH76UYR4R82K

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 24: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 06:58 IST
