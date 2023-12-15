Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 15: These rewards won't last forever!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 15: From weapons, accessories, pets to premium bundles, there is a lot to be won through these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 12:31 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 15: Grab freebies now with the help of the codes given here. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 15: Grab freebies now with the help of the codes given here. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 15: How many hours have you played Free Fire Max last week? If it is more than 10 hours, then it is easy to say that you're quite invested in the game. And if you search for new strategies, best weapons, and more on Google and YouTube to get better at the game and climb up the ladder, then you need to spend some time picking out a really cool costume that you like as well. Why? Because since you spend a significant amount of time in the game, and most of the time is spent looking at your own self, you might as well make your character look cool to your own eyes. The only problem here is that most cool outfits require you to spend money. But if you don't want that, your second best option is these redeem codes. Know all about them below.

The official X account of Garena Free Fire North America has recently posted its weekly schedule. The post said, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! The NEW #GhostCriminal arrives to plunder loot boxes this FRIDAY along with his collection of items and the Money Rain emote”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 15

These redeem codes are shared by the game developers as a sign of appreciation towards the gaming community. These are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles, and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 15

Step 1: Visit the official Redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 12:31 IST
