Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 7: Exciting opportunity to get rare freebies

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 7: Amazing rare costumes, bundles, diamond vouchers and more can be claimed through these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 07 2023, 09:37 IST
Garena Free Fire
Grab free rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 7.
Garena Free Fire
Grab free rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 7. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 7: A fun way to play the game in solo mode is to do vehicle stakeouts. What you need to do in this is grab a vehicle, preferably a four-wheeler, and then spend the majority of the time driving it around. Make stops whenever necessary to grab supplies and change cars once the fuel runs out, but other than that, always drive around. Bonus points if you can stay near the edge of the circle and drive around there. This trick can improve your survivability exponentially. This works because solo players will struggle to destroy a car and most often will let you be if they notice you're just passing by. Once the circle gets smaller, you should have a good collection of supplies and have an edge over the remaining competitors. And to make sure that driving around does not get boring, you can wear your favorite outfit as well. If you haven't found it yet, these redeem codes will help you get it. Read on to know how to get them.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter recently posted about a series of updates that will soon be coming to the game. The post said, “The #WEEKLYAGENDA is here! BLOODY MOON IS BACK! Acquire them all in the Token Roulette. Embark on a Galactic Odyssey with the NEW BOOYAH! Pass and revolutionize your arsenal with Emerald Power. Enter now! Power and rewards await you”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 7

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers, and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware of before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Check today's codes below:

  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
  • FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC
  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  • FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3
  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  • FHFTY67URT6HGSU4
  • FDYGTH6R567UE56K
  • FYH6T7YJUT67UUTH
  • F6T78KJHGSERFF87
  • FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
  • FUYFTHUJR67URYH4
  • F7UHYFRT67URU34S

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 7

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 07 Dec, 09:31 IST
