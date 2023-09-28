Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 28: Nab Demon Slayer-themed rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 28: After weeks of anticipation, the Demon Slayer bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX is finally here! As part of it, players can grab exclusive bundles, skins, and more in the game. It is one of the biggest collaborations in the game recently and follows another big collaboration with Devil May Cry 5 which occurred in February. Check out what's on offer.

Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer

On its Instagram page, the official account of the game posted, “Don't miss out on the epic Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Collaboration! Grab the chance to collect Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Tengen's Bundles! Embrace an epic journey with exclusive bundles in this limited-time event. Join the event today!”

Therefore, players can get their hands on Zenitsu's Bundle, Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder Flash emote, Tengen's Bundle, and more as top rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX offers classic battle royale-style gameplay, and players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. While these items can be purchased from the in-game store, you can also get them through Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. So, if you're aGarena Free Fire MAX player, you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 28

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 28: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

