Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 29: Grab Zenitsu Bundle now!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 07:18 IST
Don't miss these exciting new rewards in the Free Fire MAX battle royale game. (Garena)
Don't miss these exciting new rewards in the Free Fire MAX battle royale game. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 29: The Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration is in full swing, and players can get several Demon Slayer-themed rewards as part of it. While there is an in-game store in Garena Free Fire MAX, such collaborations offer players a chance to get their hands on items that wouldn't be available otherwise. Players can take advantage of special in-game items that can be obtained during limited-time events.

Zenitsu Bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have introduced the Zenitsu Bundle as part of the Luck Royale. In these types of events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

As part of the collaboration, Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab the Zenitsu Bundle as the top reward. Other prizes include Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate, Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder Flash emote, Supply Crate, Armor Crate, Cube Fragments, and more. Do note that the cost of the spins will subsequently get more expensive. The first spin costs 9 diamonds, the second costs 19 diamonds, and such.

While similar items can also be obtained from the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 29

  • FF7MUY4ME6S
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 06:37 IST
