Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 29: Nab the Winter Icerunner Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 29: Nab the Winter Icerunner Bundle NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 29: The Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel in Garena Free Fire offers the Winter Icerunner Bundle as a reward! Check out Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 29 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 29 2023, 09:25 IST
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 29. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 29: Although the Christmas celebrations are now over, you can still take advantage of the new Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel in the game. It can potentially earn you amazing bundles, tokens, and more! It is the latest event to be rolled out in Garena Free Fire as the year comes to a close. The Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel in Garena Free Fire went live on December 24, and it is a Luck Royale event. Check out the details of this event here.

Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Frostfire Polar Bundle, The Penguin Bundle, the Winter Ironthrasher Bundle, the Winter Icerunner Bundle, Ice & Fire Tokens, and more!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 29

GHTARTYUOI76

AWTULLOIVG6H

QERTG56YUPKH

OP8HVMNGRDAE

MKHGVRAW34RT

6U5WSRTBMGDS

GGHHENKOPT56

JGFHFGHBGYG341

DINDNOFNJDND6H

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 29 Dec, 09:25 IST
