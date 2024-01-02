Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 2: Nab amazing free rewards in the game!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 2: It is an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire player as a myriad of changes are expected to be introduced with the upcoming OB43 update. If previous trends are anything to go by, the OB43 update could also bring new characters, game modes, maps, and more. In anticipation of the update, the developers of Garena Free Fire have kicked off the registration of the OB43 Advanced Server, giving a select few a chance to try out all the new features before anyone else. Know all about it.

What is an Advanced Server?

The Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire allows a limited number of players to try out the new features in the game, as well as report the bugs, glitches, and performance issues so that they can be ironed out before the public release of the update. Players can download the OB42 Advanced Server of Garena Free Fire by registering and downloading it.

Throughout the testing phase, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique activation code.

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 2: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.