Home How To Jailer OTT release date revealed! Rajinikanth-starrer to clash with this Shah Rukh Khan film

Jailer OTT release date revealed! Rajinikanth-starrer to clash with this Shah Rukh Khan film

You can catch Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller Jailer on OTT platforms soon as it is set to go head to head against Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which releases in theatres on the same day.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 13:53 IST
5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT
1/5 "Vimanam," an emotional drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, features Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanraj, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The film portrays a physically challenged father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his son's dream of traveling in an aeroplane. "Vimanam" started streaming on Zee5 from June 30, 2023. (Zee5/ YouTube)
image caption
2/5 "Good Night" is a successful romantic comedy helmed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, starring K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The movie centers around a young man with a snoring issue who falls in love with a girl, causing unexpected problems for their relationship. "Good Night" was released in theatres on May 12 and will be available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar starting July 3. (Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube)
image caption
3/5 "Kulasamy" is an action thriller directed by Sharavana Sakthi, starring Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Kalaiyarasan. The plot follows a young man who becomes a victim of false accusations, leading to his father's death. Seeking vengeance and clearing his name, he embarks on a mission, confronting a criminal organization in the process. The movie premiered on Tentkotta on June 30. (MRT Music/ YouTube)
image caption
4/5 Veeran" is a recent fantasy entertainer released by ARK Saravan, featuring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The story revolves around Kumaran, a young man who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his people from a cunning businessman. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix from June 30. (Saregama Tamil/YouTube)
image caption
5/5 Theera Kaadhal" is a romantic drama film directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Released on Netflix on June 23rd, the movie features Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the lead roles. The story revolves around a married man who finds himself caught between his wife and ex-lover. As the plot unfolds, the audience is left to ponder which of the two women he will go to.  (Think Music India/YouTube)
Jailer OTT release
View all Images
Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer will be released on OTT platforms soon. Know when, and where you can watch it online. (YouTube (Sun TV))

After weeks of waiting, the OTT release date of superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is finally out! The film, which is still running strongly at the box office, will soon be released on OTT platforms. Rajinikanth is one of the veterans of the Tamil film industry with an illustrious career and over 160 films under his belt. However, each new film brings hype and excitement, and theatres are jam-packed with fans. The story of Jailer has been a similar one so far.

However, if you haven't had a chance to catch this flick on the big screen, you will soon be able to watch it online on OTT platforms from the comfort of your home.

Jailer OTT release: Details

Jailer made its theatrical debut on August 10, and in less than a month, the film has broken several records. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Jailer has become the all-time number 1 Tamil movie in the UK and North America. Moreover, it has also become only the third Indian and first Tamil film to cross over Rs. 50 crore gross in all Southern states, including Kerela. Astonishingly, Jailer has also become the second-fastest Tamil film ever to reach the Rs. 600 crore mark.

Jailer has a stellar star cast, including Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Muthuvel Pandian, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Vasanth Ravi, and Nagendra Babu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran.

The film follows the journey of Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer who is equally ruthless and empathetic towards the inmates. However, the story takes a turn when he discovers an inmate's ploy to jailbreak. What follows next is a thrilling, action-filled tale that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Jailer OTT release: When, and where to watch online?

The OTT release date for Jailer has finally been revealed. Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 7. Announcing the film's impending arrival, the official account of Amazon Prime Video India wrote in an X post, “Jailer's in town, it's time to activate vigilant mode! #JailerOnPrime, Sept 7”.

Astonishingly, the OTT release date of Jailer will clash with the theatrical release date of Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller film, which will also be released in theatres on September 7.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 13:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets