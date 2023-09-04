Jailer OTT release date revealed! Rajinikanth-starrer to clash with this Shah Rukh Khan film

After weeks of waiting, the OTT release date of superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is finally out! The film, which is still running strongly at the box office, will soon be released on OTT platforms. Rajinikanth is one of the veterans of the Tamil film industry with an illustrious career and over 160 films under his belt. However, each new film brings hype and excitement, and theatres are jam-packed with fans. The story of Jailer has been a similar one so far.

However, if you haven't had a chance to catch this flick on the big screen, you will soon be able to watch it online on OTT platforms from the comfort of your home.

Jailer OTT release: Details

Jailer made its theatrical debut on August 10, and in less than a month, the film has broken several records. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Jailer has become the all-time number 1 Tamil movie in the UK and North America. Moreover, it has also become only the third Indian and first Tamil film to cross over Rs. 50 crore gross in all Southern states, including Kerela. Astonishingly, Jailer has also become the second-fastest Tamil film ever to reach the Rs. 600 crore mark.

Jailer has a stellar star cast, including Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Muthuvel Pandian, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Vinayakan, Mirnaa, Vasanth Ravi, and Nagendra Babu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran.

The film follows the journey of Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer who is equally ruthless and empathetic towards the inmates. However, the story takes a turn when he discovers an inmate's ploy to jailbreak. What follows next is a thrilling, action-filled tale that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Jailer OTT release: When, and where to watch online?

The OTT release date for Jailer has finally been revealed. Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 7. Announcing the film's impending arrival, the official account of Amazon Prime Video India wrote in an X post, “Jailer's in town, it's time to activate vigilant mode! #JailerOnPrime, Sept 7”.

Astonishingly, the OTT release date of Jailer will clash with the theatrical release date of Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller film, which will also be released in theatres on September 7.