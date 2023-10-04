Mathagam 2 OTT release: When and where to watch this Tamil crime series online

Mathagam 2 OTT release: Over the years, crime series have been highly appreciated by OTT viewers and this segment has created a different fanbase for itself. Another such thrilling Tamil crime series Mathagam aired on Disney+Hotstar in August 2023. Now, it looks like the series is already back with a sequel that has left its viewers stunned. The first part of the series followed the ongoing rivalry between police and gangsters. Now, Mathagam 2 will soon be streaming on the OTT platform so fans don't have to wait a year long. Watch the Tamil series from the comfort of your home, and know when, and where you can watch it online.

Mathagam 2 OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

Mathagam's first part which is directed by Prasath Murugesan aired on August 2023 and the series instantly gained popularity. The first part ending left viewers in suspense and this has created immense curiosity about what would happen in the sequel. Ashwath Rathnakumar also known as Atharvaa is playing the lead role of IPS officer, whereas Manikandan is the lead gangster from where the whole story revolves. The series also stars Gautham Menon, Dhivyadharshini, Ilavarasu, Nikhila Vimal and Dilnaz Irani as supporting characters. Now Mathagam 2 will unfold the mysteries which was left in part 1. It will surely keep viewers hooked till the last episode.

The first part had five episodes however, it is not yet revealed how many episodes will be aired in Mathagam 2. Additionally, it is also not confirmed if the crime series will come with another thrilling part. Till then enjoy how the story unfolds in Mathagam 2.

Mathagam 2 OTT release: When, where to watch online

Mathagam 2 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on October 12, 2023. The OTT platform released a trailer on YouTube that revealed the release date. Therefore, you can watch Mathagam 2 from the comfort of your home starting October 12 on Disney+Hotstar. Note that to stream the Tamil series, viewers must have a subscription or will need to purchase one.

