The Road OTT release: When, where to watch Tamil crime thriller online

The Road OTT release: Trisha Krishnan made headlines after playing a starring role in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise which debuted in 2021. Both films earned good praise from the audiences with people lauding the actress' performance. Trisha also starred in recent films like Raangi, Leo, and most recently The Road. Despite being released in theaters just recently, the OTT release date of The Road has been finalized. So, if you wish to watch this Trisha-starrer from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch The Road online.

The Road OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

The Road is a Tamil-language crime thriller that follows the journey of a journalist-turned-mother who gets suspicious when a series of accidents occur at the same place on a highway, following the loss of her loved ones on the same path. As she sets out to figure out the truth, she faces an unprecedented challenge. What follows next is a crime-filled thrilling tale that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film stars Trisha Krishnan, Shabeer, Santhosh Prathap, Miya George, MS Bhaskar, Vivek Prasanna and Vela Ramamoorthy in notable roles. The Road is directed by Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinemaa.

The film was released in theaters just a month ago on October 6 and earned mixed responses from critics and audiences alike. The film's trailer was released on YouTube on September 21 and has amassed nearly 11 million views and 73000 likes. After a short wait, the film is set to make its OTT debut now.

The Road OTT release: When, where to watch online

The Road is set to make its OTT debut as it will premiere on Aha Tamil tomorrow, November 10. Making this big announcement, the video streaming platform's official account posted on X, “Buckle up for a thrilling ride with @trishakrishnan's 'The ROAD'! Premieres exclusively on aha this November 10th. Don't miss it!”

Therefore, those who missed the chance to catch the film in theaters can watch it online from tomorrow as long as they have a subscription to the streaming platform.