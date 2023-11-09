Icon
Home How To The Road OTT release: When, where to watch Tamil crime thriller online

The Road OTT release: When, where to watch Tamil crime thriller online

The OTT release date of The Road starring Trisha Krishnan is out! Know when, and where to watch the film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 18:09 IST
Icon
The Road OTT release
The Road is set to make its OTT debut soon. Know details. (YouTube)
The Road OTT release
The Road is set to make its OTT debut soon. Know details. (YouTube)

The Road OTT release: Trisha Krishnan made headlines after playing a starring role in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise which debuted in 2021. Both films earned good praise from the audiences with people lauding the actress' performance. Trisha also starred in recent films like Raangi, Leo, and most recently The Road. Despite being released in theaters just recently, the OTT release date of The Road has been finalized. So, if you wish to watch this Trisha-starrer from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch The Road online.

The Road OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

The Road is a Tamil-language crime thriller that follows the journey of a journalist-turned-mother who gets suspicious when a series of accidents occur at the same place on a highway, following the loss of her loved ones on the same path. As she sets out to figure out the truth, she faces an unprecedented challenge. What follows next is a crime-filled thrilling tale that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film stars Trisha Krishnan, Shabeer, Santhosh Prathap, Miya George, MS Bhaskar, Vivek Prasanna and Vela Ramamoorthy in notable roles. The Road is directed by Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinemaa.

The film was released in theaters just a month ago on October 6 and earned mixed responses from critics and audiences alike. The film's trailer was released on YouTube on September 21 and has amassed nearly 11 million views and 73000 likes. After a short wait, the film is set to make its OTT debut now.

The Road OTT release: When, where to watch online

The Road is set to make its OTT debut as it will premiere on Aha Tamil tomorrow, November 10. Making this big announcement, the video streaming platform's official account posted on X, “Buckle up for a thrilling ride with @trishakrishnan's 'The ROAD'! Premieres exclusively on aha this November 10th. Don't miss it!”

Therefore, those who missed the chance to catch the film in theaters can watch it online from tomorrow as long as they have a subscription to the streaming platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 18:09 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon