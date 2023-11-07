Kannur Squad OTT Release: When, where to watch Mammootty film online

Mammootty has been starring in a plethora of films lately. His latest releases such as Christopher and Bheeshma Parvam have been box-office successes. On the other hand, films like Agent and Rorschach have received mixed responses from critics and audiences alike. So, where does Mamootty's latest film, Kannur Squad rank? It has been a box office hit. And now, the film is all set to be released on OTT platforms soon.

So, if you missed watching Kannur Squad in theatres and want to watch it from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch it online.

Kannur Squad OTT release: Details

Kannur Squad is a Malayalam-language crime thriller that follows the story of a police officer and his squad as they try to deal with a nefarious criminal gang. The film is based on the real story of the Kannur Squad, a crime investigation unit led by former Kannur SP S. Sreejith IPS. It promises to be a thrilling tale that will keep viewers engaged.

The film stars Mammootty, Rony David Raj, Azees Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Kishore and Vijayaraghavan in pivotal roles. It is produced by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany, and directed by Roby Varghese Raj.

Having a run-time of 161 minutes, Kannur Squad had its theatrical debut on September 28 and in just over a month, it has amassed great numbers at the box office. Just a few days ago, the makers of the film announced that it had crossed Rs. 100 Cr. at the box office, making it the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year, and the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

“We're ecstatic to announce that our Kannur squad has crossed the 100 Crores milestone in terms of worldwide business! Heartfelt thanks to our amazing audience for your unwavering support, which has been the true driving force behind this historic success”, the official account of Mammootty Kampany posted on X.

Kannur Squad OTT release: When, and where to watch online

Mammootty-starrer Kannur Squad is expected to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar starting November 10, according to a report by Hindustan Times. However, the date has not been made official yet.