The Witcher Season 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Henry Cavill-starrer fantasy show online

Ever since Season 2 of The Witcher premiered, fans of the show have been anxiously waiting for any news about The Witcher Season 3. This is particularly due to Henry Cavill confirming the dreaded news that he would leave the show after Season 3 and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill has been praised by the masses for his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia so far in the TV adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's novels by the same name. Thus, it is safe to say that this announcement has left fans with a frown, although the reason for Cavill's exit remains unclear.

Therefore, Season 3 of The Witcher is one last chance for the fans of the novels, the game as well as the show to see Henry Cavill don the armour of Geralt. After months of anticipation, the OTT release for The Witcher Season 3 is out. Know when and where you can catch this fantasy show online.

The Witcher Season 3: Details

The trailer for Season 3 of The Witcher dropped yesterday and it gave us a glimpse of what we can expect. It is safe to say that Geralt will be facing plenty of monsters this time around. In the trailer, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri can be seen searching for each other in the dark. Moreover, Geralt can be heard saying something about the time when he truly felt fear while encountering a monster.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is a spin-off series based on the show, teased the Wild Hunt and we can expect to finally see them entering the picture.

Most of the stars of the show return with Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey in notable roles. Despite being released just yesterday, the trailer of the show already has amassed over 1.5 million views and 42000 likes.

The Witcher Season 3: Release Date

The Witcher Season 3 will be airing on Netflix, and it will be split into two parts. The first part will premiere on June 29 and the second part will air on July 27.

To watch this show, you will need a subscription to the service, of which Netflix provides ample subscription options to choose from.

The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV. Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all the devices.