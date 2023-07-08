Farhana OTT release: When and where to watch the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer online

Regional films in India have had a great 2023 so far. The films have a big focus on novel concepts and unique storylines. From Waltair Veerayya, Varisu, to Romancham, there are plenty of entertainers that managed to win the heart of the audience. And now, there is yet another thought-provoking thriller drama that is just the perfect weekend watch. Farhana, the story of a girl who goes to work at a call center, is something that people should not miss out on. The movie stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. It was released just a couple of months ago, and it is now coming to streaming platforms. So, if you too want to sit back and enjoy this amazing drama, then you should know when and where to watch the Farhana OTT release. Check the details.

Farhana OTT release: Details

Farhana is a Tamil-language thriller drama and it has been written and directed by Nelson Venkatesan and produced by S.R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film made its theatrical release on May 12. This movie is the third time collaboration between the director Nelson Venkatesan, editor V. J. Sabu Joseph, music composer Justin Prabhakaran, and cinematographer Gokul Benoy. They have previously worked together in films Oru Naal Koothu and Monster.

The story focuses on Farhana, who decided to get a job to earn for her family. She starts working in a call center. Although she struggles at first, she gets better at her job. That is, till she gets a mysterious call that changes her life.

The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the titular role alongside Jithan Ramesh, Selvaraghavan, Anumol, Aishwarya Dutta, and others.

The trailer of the film was uploaded by Dream Warrior Pictures and it has garnered 6 million views, and nearly a thousand comments.

Farhana OTT release: When to watch

The film was released on July 7, and is now available to be streamed online. So, you do not have to wait in order to watch the film.

Farhana OTT release: Where to watch

The film is streaming on Sony Liv. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the film. You can buy a monthly subscription to the platform for Rs. 299 or a yearly mobile-only subscription for Rs. 599.