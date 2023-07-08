Home How To Farhana OTT release: When and where to watch the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer online

Farhana OTT release: When and where to watch the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer online

Farhana OTT release: The thriller drama starring Aishwarya Rajesh has made its digital release. Know where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 13:47 IST
Farhana
Know all about Farhana OTT release. (Sony Liv/YouTube)
Farhana
Know all about Farhana OTT release. (Sony Liv/YouTube)

Regional films in India have had a great 2023 so far. The films have a big focus on novel concepts and unique storylines. From Waltair Veerayya, Varisu, to Romancham, there are plenty of entertainers that managed to win the heart of the audience. And now, there is yet another thought-provoking thriller drama that is just the perfect weekend watch. Farhana, the story of a girl who goes to work at a call center, is something that people should not miss out on. The movie stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. It was released just a couple of months ago, and it is now coming to streaming platforms. So, if you too want to sit back and enjoy this amazing drama, then you should know when and where to watch the Farhana OTT release. Check the details.

Farhana OTT release: Details

Farhana is a Tamil-language thriller drama and it has been written and directed by Nelson Venkatesan and produced by S.R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film made its theatrical release on May 12. This movie is the third time collaboration between the director Nelson Venkatesan, editor V. J. Sabu Joseph, music composer Justin Prabhakaran, and cinematographer Gokul Benoy. They have previously worked together in films Oru Naal Koothu and Monster.

The story focuses on Farhana, who decided to get a job to earn for her family. She starts working in a call center. Although she struggles at first, she gets better at her job. That is, till she gets a mysterious call that changes her life.

The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the titular role alongside Jithan Ramesh, Selvaraghavan, Anumol, Aishwarya Dutta, and others.

The trailer of the film was uploaded by Dream Warrior Pictures and it has garnered 6 million views, and nearly a thousand comments.

Farhana OTT release: When to watch

The film was released on July 7, and is now available to be streamed online. So, you do not have to wait in order to watch the film.

Farhana OTT release: Where to watch

The film is streaming on Sony Liv. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the film. You can buy a monthly subscription to the platform for Rs. 299 or a yearly mobile-only subscription for Rs. 599.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 13:47 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets