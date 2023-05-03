Home How To Kathal OTT release: When, where to watch investigative satire comedy online

The OTT release date for Sanya Malhotra-starrer Kathal has been revealed. Know when and where to watch this film online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 03 2023, 16:45 IST
Kathal is an investigative satire-comedy which is set to release on OTT platforms soon. (Netflix India/Twitter)
Kathal is an investigative satire-comedy which is set to release on OTT platforms soon. (Netflix India/Twitter)

The satire film genre has been blessed with numerous hit films. From cult classics like The Dictator and Dr. Strangelove to recent hit entries like Jojo Rabbit and Get Out, satire films have used humour or irony to not only entertain the masses but also communicate truths and challenge taboos. Bollywood flicks such as Peepli Live and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro too have shone a light on important issues through satire.

This genre is getting another entry with the release of Kathal. Kathal is a Hindi-language satire investigative comedy which stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

Kathal is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra.

Kathal OTT release: Details

The story of Kathal follows Mahima, a young police officer, who embarks on an unusual investigation to solve the mystery of the disappearance of a local politician's highly valued jackfruits. The teaser of the film was released 7 months ago, and it has amassed over 4.5 million views and 77,000 likes on YouTube.

Apart from Sanya Malhotra, Kathal stars Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Anant V Joshi and Brijendra Kala in notable roles. If you wish to watch this film from the comfort of your home, then know that the OTT release of Kathal is out.

Kathal OTT release: When, where to watch

Sanya Malhotra-starrer Kathal will premiere on Netflix on May 19. The Twitter account of Netflix India recently tweeted, “@sanyamalhotra07 is on a search to find a missing Kathal. Will it be fruitful? Find out in Kathal, arriving on Netflix on May 19th!”

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Netflix provides ample subscription options to choose from.

First Published Date: 03 May, 16:45 IST
