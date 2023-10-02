Khufiya OTT release: When, where to watch spy-thriller online

Khufiya OTT release: In the last few years, there have been several action-packed spy thrillers. Films such as Raazi, Mission Majnu, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Madras Cafe have entertained the audience with fast action sequences, mysterious plots, and cliffhanger endings. As a result, this has become one of the most popular film genres in Bollywood. Aiming to achieve similar heights, the OTT release date of the next spy thriller named Khufiya starring Tabu and Ali Fazal has been revealed. So, if you wish to watch the film from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Khufiya OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

Khufiya is a Hindi-language spy thriller that follows the journey of Kabir, a senior officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Kabir is sent to Pakistan on a top-secret mission that involves accumulating information about a budding terror plot. What follows next is a thrilling tale of conspiracies and dangers. It is sure to leave viewers engaged on the edge of their seats. Khufiya is based on the espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Atul Kulkarni in notable roles. It is directed and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj. The trailer of Khufiya was released on YouTube on September 18, and in a span of just two weeks, it has amassed 36 million views, 60000 likes, and 1740 comments.

Khufiya OTT release: When, where to watch online

Khufiya will premiere on Netflix on October 5. Interestingly, it will be a direct-to-OTT release, meaning the film will skip its theatrical release and land directly on the small screen. Announcing the film's impending release, the official account on Netflix India posted on Instagram, “Yahan hathiyaar ke roop hain alag, aur jung hai khufiya. In a world of spies, the traitor must be brought to light. #Khufiya, streaming from Oct 5, only on Netflix!”

Therefore, you can watch Khufiya from the comfort of your home starting October 5 on Netflix, as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service.