Home How To IB 71 OTT release: When, where to watch espionage thriller film online

IB 71 OTT release: When, where to watch espionage thriller film online

If you’re a fan of James Bond-esque action espionage films, then you’ll be excited to know that the OTT release date of Vidyut Jammwal-starrer IB 71 has been announced. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 14:41 IST
IB 71 OTT release
IB 71 is an espionage thriller that stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. (T-Series)
IB 71 OTT release
IB 71 is an espionage thriller that stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. (T-Series)

Want to watch espionage-thriller films? You're in luck as IB 71 is set to make its OTT debut soon. While James Bond is the household name in this genre, several other films and shows are starting to make their names, with John Krasinski-starrer Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Richard Madden-starrer Citadel being at the forefront. Now, Bollywood's very own Vidyut Jammwal is set to enter this genre with his upcoming film IB 71. Jammwal shared the first look of the film back in January and received an overwhelming response from fans.

So, if you want to catch this espionage thriller from the comfort of your home, then know that its OTT release date has been announced. Know when, where to watch IB 71 online.

IB 71 OTT release date: Details

IB 71 is a Hindi-language spy thriller film inspired by true events. It follows the journey of an IB agent named Dev Jammwal who is on a covert mission on orders of the Intelligence Bureau of India to save the country. What follows is a two-front war between the intelligence agencies of India and Pakistan. This espionage thriller is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats with its engaging and suspenseful plot and thrilling action sequences.

The film is produced by Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment and directed by Sankalp Reddy and Lee Whittaker. Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, the film stars Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Vishal Jethwa, Ashwath Bhatt, Hobby Dhaliwal, and Suvrat Joshi in notable roles.

IB 71 OTT release: When, where to watch it online

If you want to catch the spy action film from the comfort of your home, then know that IB 71 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. In an Instagram post, Disney+ Hotstar announced, “The untold story of India's greatest spy mission is here! #IB71OnHotstar streaming from 7th July.”

You can watch the film on the OTT platform as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 14:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets