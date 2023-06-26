IB 71 OTT release: When, where to watch espionage thriller film online

Want to watch espionage-thriller films? You're in luck as IB 71 is set to make its OTT debut soon. While James Bond is the household name in this genre, several other films and shows are starting to make their names, with John Krasinski-starrer Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Richard Madden-starrer Citadel being at the forefront. Now, Bollywood's very own Vidyut Jammwal is set to enter this genre with his upcoming film IB 71. Jammwal shared the first look of the film back in January and received an overwhelming response from fans.

So, if you want to catch this espionage thriller from the comfort of your home, then know that its OTT release date has been announced. Know when, where to watch IB 71 online.

IB 71 OTT release date: Details

IB 71 is a Hindi-language spy thriller film inspired by true events. It follows the journey of an IB agent named Dev Jammwal who is on a covert mission on orders of the Intelligence Bureau of India to save the country. What follows is a two-front war between the intelligence agencies of India and Pakistan. This espionage thriller is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats with its engaging and suspenseful plot and thrilling action sequences.

The film is produced by Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment and directed by Sankalp Reddy and Lee Whittaker. Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, the film stars Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Vishal Jethwa, Ashwath Bhatt, Hobby Dhaliwal, and Suvrat Joshi in notable roles.

IB 71 OTT release: When, where to watch it online

If you want to catch the spy action film from the comfort of your home, then know that IB 71 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. In an Instagram post, Disney+ Hotstar announced, “The untold story of India's greatest spy mission is here! #IB71OnHotstar streaming from 7th July.”

You can watch the film on the OTT platform as long as you have a subscription to the platform.