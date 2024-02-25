Fighter OTT release: When and where to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's romantic drama

The blockbuster tandem of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in "Fighter" has not only dominated the box office, but it's also gearing up to conquer the digital realm. After its triumphant theatrical run, the Siddharth Anand directorial is set to make a splash on the streaming stage.

For those who missed the adrenaline-packed spectacle on the big screen, the wait is almost over. The recently released romantic track, "Bekaar Dil," adds a fresh dimension to the film's narrative and sets the stage for its imminent digital debut. Sung by a stellar lineup including Vishal Mishra, Shilpa Rao, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani, the song promises to be a treat for the ears.

Fighter OTT Release: Plot and Cast

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, "Fighter" boasts a stellar ensemble cast that extends beyond the lead duo. Alongside the dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the film features seasoned actors like Anil Kapoor, Rishabh Sawhney, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and more. Each member of the cast delivers commendable performances, enriching the narrative with depth and dimension.

A standout element of "Fighter" is its mesmerizing musical score, crafted by the renowned duo Vishal-Shekhar. Through skillful compositions and evocative melodies, Vishal-Shekhar successfully elevates the film's emotional beats and intensifies its action sequences, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

Hrithik Roshan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, alias Patty, in the film. With a diverse and talented ensemble, "Fighter" promises a cinematic spectacle that goes beyond the conventions of a typical action film.

Fighter OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

As anticipation builds for "Fighter's" digital premiere, industry insiders suggest that the film is set to exclusively debut on Netflix on March 21, 2024. While an official confirmation is awaited, fans are already eagerly counting down the days to witness the action-packed extravaganza from the comfort of their homes. The buzz surrounding "Fighter" continues to reverberate, promising an unforgettable streaming experience for movie enthusiasts.

