    Kuttey OTT release: When, where to watch crime thriller online

    Kuttey OTT release: When, where to watch crime thriller online

    The OTT release date for Kuttey has been revealed. Know when and where to watch this crime thriller online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 15 2023, 18:42 IST
    Kuttey OTT release
    View all Images
    Kuttey received mixed receptions from the audiences and critics alike. (T-Series/YouTube)

    Looking for an exciting movie to watch this week? There's good news as several films are about to drop on various OTT platforms soon. One of the films is Kuttey, a crime thriller. Kuttey released in theaters on January 13, making it the first Bollywood film of 2023. Despite this, the film flopped, making a mere Rs. 4.65 crore at the box office. Kuttey is co-produced by Vishal Bharadwaj and Luv Ranjan and directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. After its theatrical run, the film is set for its OTT release soon.

    Kuttey: Details

    Kuttey focuses on the story of three unruly gangs who coincidentally cross each other's paths on a rainy night in Mumbai's outskirts with aligned objectives and in pursuit of a van that contains millions of dollars.

    The film has an ensemble cast, starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shardul Bharadwaj and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

    Kuttey OTT release

    If you wish to catch this crime thriller online, then know that its OTT release date has been revealed. Kuttey will premiere on Netflix tomorrow, March 16. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Netflix provides ample subscription options to choose from.

    The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV. Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all the devices.

    First Published Date: 15 Mar, 18:42 IST
